Global CMOS Image Sensor Market 2019 Trends, Demands, Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application To

Image sensor is a sensor that detects and conveys the information that constitutes an image. The image sensor is usually divided by two kinds: CCD and CMOS.,

2019 Overview of the CMOS Image Sensor Market:-

Topmost manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of CMOS Image Sensor Market Are: Sony,Samsung,OmniVision,Canon,On Semi (Aptina),Toshiba,ST,Nikon,PixelPlus,Pixart,SiliconFile,GalaxyCore,. And More……

market for CMOS Image Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 6830 million US$ in 2024, from 4800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

CMOS Image Sensor Market Segment by Type covers:

Front-illuminated (FI) CMOS

Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor CMOS Image Sensor Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Industrial/Space/Defence

Security

Medical

Automotive

Computing

Consumer