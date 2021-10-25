Global Color Coated Steel Composite Market 2019 Share By Type, Production, Revenue, Growth By Type & Analysis By Regions 2024

Steel composites are conventional metal-matrix composites in which steel is combined with other metals, ceramic materials, or polymers. Steel composites are more susceptible to corrosion, which could lead to high maintenance cost.

BlueScope

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ThyssenKrupp

United States Steel

Coated Metals

BaoSteel

Yieh Phui Enterprise

JFE Steel

Color Coated Steel Composite Market Segment by Type covers:

0.3mm-0.8mm

0.8mm-1.5mm

1.5mm-2mm

Above 2mm Color Coated Steel Composite Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Outside Construction Material

Inside Construction Material

Window

Home Applicants