Global Disposable Surgical Gloves Market Key Players, Manufacturers, Regions, countries, Type and Application Outlook 2019 to 2025

About Disposable Surgical Gloves

All medical gloves are disposable, single-use items. Medical examination gloves help to prevent contamination between caregivers and patients. These gloves are used during procedures that do not require sterile condition. The main significance of using disposable gloves is that they are not only waterproof but also offer good levels of resistance to most chemical substances, thus providing even further protection.

Rising number of hospitals in developing countries drives the growth of the disposable surgical gloves market market. Moreover, sterile surgical gloves fulfil with FDA standards for sterility assurance and do not harbor harmful pathogens that contaminate an operative wound. However, used gloves form the part of municipal waste poses a great threat to civil hygiene if not disposed properly. This in turn is restraining the growth of the disposable surgical gloves market during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of disposable gloves in untapped economies will create lucrative opportunities in the market.

The global Disposable Surgical Gloves market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Disposable Surgical Gloves Market Leading Players:

Medline Industries

Medisafe Technologies

Latexx Partners Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries

Kimberley-clark

Hartalega Holdings

Dynarex

Cardinal Health

Ansell

Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Applications:

Direct Selling

Medical Store