Global Dry Mortar Market 2019 Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends And Growth Factors Details For Business Development
Dry mortar is dry powder or granular material made by mixing dried screening process of fine aggregate, cementitious materials, additives, fillers, etc. Most of the dry mortar products contain both mineral cementitious binder (e.g. OPC) and polymer binder (e.g. re-dispersible powder) and they are normally packed in bags after mixing in the factory.Dry mortars offer three main advantages: firstly, they reduce quality problems caused by improper mixing conditions on small job-sites; secondly, they allow building much faster with ready-to-use, high performance products; thirdly, the save on labor costs.
2019 Overview of the Dry Mortar Market:-
Topmost manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Dry Mortar Market Are: Saint-Gobain Weber (FR),Materis (FR),Sika (CH),Henkel (FR),Mapei (IT),Sto (DE),Ardex (DE),BASF (DE),Baumit (AT),Bostik (FR),Knauf (DE),CBP (US),Caparol (DE),Cemex (US),HB Fuller (US),Quick-mix (DE),Dryvit Systems (US),Hanil Cement (KR),AdePlast (Ro),Forbo (CH),CPI Mortars (UK),Grupo Puma (ES),. And More……
Dry Mortar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 34700 million US$ in 2024, from 28100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
Scope of the Dry Mortar Market Report: In recent years, with the continuous improvement of the national environmental protection requirements, it has become an urgent task of the local building authorities to promote the use of dry mortar. One key factor that has been driving the demand is the ability of these products to save labor costs. With the use of specialized application equipment, substantial improvement in workmen efficiency and Production has been reported due to the use of these products.From the historical experience of developed countries in Europe and America, the dry mortar is mainstream and trend of ready-mixed mortar market. In Europe, dry mortar occupies more than 90% of all the mortar products.Currently, the global dry mortar market is gradually shifting to Asia, especially China market is a top priority. Demand for building mortar should be 350-600 million tons and the production of dry mortar is only 6% of the demand. It still has room for dry mortar products to substitute the other construction mortar products. But the most challenge for China dry mortar market is the high production capacity and low utilization. With the investment growth of real estate slow down, the growth of dry mortar will keep a decreasing trend in future.Dry mortar is a low concentration ratio industry. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. The production market share of Weber is about 4.26% in 2017, which is the No.1 of the global Dry mortar industry. The other competitors include, PAREX (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Yuchuan Group (CN), BBMG Mortar (CN), Sichuan Gaoyu Building (CN), Guangzhou Ying Jian (CN), etc. The competition status wouldn’t be change in the short term. The growth of dry mortar industry depends on the growth of real estate market.The worldwide market for Dry Mortar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 34700 million US$ in 2024, from 28100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Dry Mortar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
