Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Dynamics, Potential Growth, Key Players, Latest Trends and Drivers Forecast Period 2019 to 2025

Security has been a key concern for enterprises, banks, government organizations, telecommunication and hospitals as well as for individuals to secure data and assets. Keys, identity badges, and numeric keypads are used to prevent unauthorised access. Hand geometry biometrics deals with the structure of palm and fingers of an individual, width of the fingers, and thickness of the palm. Hand geometry scanners with infrared light and reflectors can be used for capturing the image. Since these features of an individual are not unique, hand geometry biometrics is not considered to be a fruitful method for the identification and verification of individuals. However, organizations are integrating hand geometry biometrics with smart cards to ensure improved verification of individuals. Multimodal biometrics is also another technique that is being used for authenticating individuals.

The rising interest in biometric systems with multiple-point verification mechanism has a key impact on the global market. The technology used in hand geometry biometrics registers verification of several perimeters of the hand, including the finger length, the finger width and palm size. Unlike fingerprint biometrics, where unlawful access is still viable, it is nearly impossible to duplicate the print of an entire hand. Due to this, the hand geometry biometrics systems are being extensively implemented for authorisation operations.

Use of hand geometry biometrics in e-commerce industry is expected to grow opportunities for the market’s future. The contact-based technology in hand geometry biometrics devices will serve the purpose of customer identification on a larger scale, helping companies to create a better consumer database and facilitate other ventures with it. Implementing the system in cloud computing to address breach concerns is likely to influence development of new products and services.

