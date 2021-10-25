Global Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market Dynamics, Growth, Share, CAGR Status, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis 2025

Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.

About Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle

An autonomous car (also known as a driverless car and a self-driving car)[1] is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without human input. Autonomous cars combine a variety of techniques to perceive their surroundings, including radar, laser light, GPS, odometry, and computer vision. Advanced control systems interpret sensory information to identify appropriate navigation paths, as well as obstacles and relevant signage.

In level 3 , also called “eyes off” level, autonomous car, the driver can safely turn their attention away from the driving tasks, e.g. the driver can text or watch a movie. The vehicle will handle situations that call for an immediate response, like emergency braking. The driver must still be prepared to intervene within some limited time, specified by the manufacturer, when called upon by the vehicle to do so. As an example, the 2018 Audi A8 Luxury Sedan was the first commercial car to claim to be capable of level 3 self-driving.

