Global Nitinol Medical Devices Market Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast 2019-2025

About Nitinol Medical Devices

Nitinol is a special metal that have the ability to restore their original shape after severe deformation. The nitinol medical devices include nitinol stents, nitinol guidewires, nitinol filters etc.

Based on application, the nitinol medical devices market is segmented into orthopedic, vascular, dental, gastroenterology, and others. Vascular segment accounted for larger market share in terms of sales in 2017, vascular segmented accounted for more than 64% of the market share in 2017 due to increasing demand and adoption of nitinol based stents for vascular surgeries. Increasing number of dental implants and increasing demand for nitinol based product is expected to drive the growth of the nitinol medical devices market.

The global Nitinol Medical Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nitinol Medical Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Nitinol Medical Devices Market Leading Players:

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences

Abbott

Boston Scientific

TERUMO

C. R. Bard

Cordis

Cook Medical

B. Braun

Biotronik

Stryker

JOTEC

Lombard Medical

Acandis

Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Applications:

Vascular

Orthopedic & Dental