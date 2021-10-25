Global Oral Thrush Market CAGR Status, Share, Gross Margin, Trend, Growth, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Key Player and Forecast 2019 to 2025
The Oral Thrush Market report also covers the market share, size, drivers, challenges and trends.
About Oral Thrush
Oral thrush occurs when a yeast infection develops on the inside of mouth and on tongue. This condition is also known as oral candidiasis, oropharyngeal candidiasis, or, simply, thrush. The Candida albicans fungus causes oral thrush. A small amount of this fungus normally lives in your mouth without causing harm. However, when the fungus begins to grow uncontrollably, an infection can develop in mouth. Oral thrush most often occurs in infants and toddlers. It causes white bumps to form on the inner cheeks and tongue. These growths usually go away once treatment is received.
Treatment for oral thrush varies depending on age and overall health. The purpose of treatment is to prevent the growth and spread of the fungus. Once treatment begins, oral thrush usually goes away within a couple of weeks. However, oral thrush may return again in the future. A complete cure is more likely if patients have a healthy immune system and are free of other diseases.
