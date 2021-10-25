Global Ostomy Market Manufacturers, Key Players, Regions, Type, Application and Share Forecast 2019 to 2025

Global Ostomy Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the scope of the report, research methodology, market landscape, market segmentation. The Ostomy Market report also covers the market share, size, drivers, challenges and trends.

About Ostomy

An ostomy is a surgical procedure undertaken to create an opening or stoma on the abdominal wall for waste products to move out of the body. It is useful in case of certain diseases of the digestive and urinary system. Ostomy can either be temporary or permanent depending on the purpose for which it is undertaken. A temporary ostomy gives an organ time to heal while a permanent ostomy acts as a mode of waste excretion for life. Depending on the area that is operated upon, ostomy can be classified into three types namely colostomy, ileostomy and urostomy. The market for ostomy is commonly called ostomy care and involves the market for ostomy bags or pouches and accessories to go with. Pouching systems for ostomy may include a one-piece or two-piece system, while accessories required could be convex inserts, ostomy belts, pouch covers, skin barrier, skin barrier paste, tapes and adhesive remover.

Factors such as the high incidence of bladder/colorectal cancer/inflammatory bowel disease; growing number of awareness programs to educate patients regarding the use of ostomy products; and efficient reimbursement system in developed countries are driving the growth of the market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in most developing countries and discomfort and other issues associated with the use of ostomy bags are expected to restrain the growth of this market

In 2018, the global Ostomy market size was 2860 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4020 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

