Global PA 12 Market Revenue of Top Companies Future Forecast until 2024

The Top PA 12 Industry Players Are:

(CH2)11C(O)NH]n. It is made from ?-aminolauric acid or laurolactam monomers that each have 12 carbons.it is Semi-crystalline-crystalline thermoplastic material. Relatively low density, low water absorption. It has physical properties that make it an excellent material for manufacturing many different products

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign developed countries the PA 12 industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major two classification of PA 12 in this report, bio-based PA 12 and petroleum-based PA 12. Globally, the production share of each type of PA 12 is 0.24% and 99.76% in 2015.

At present, there are four companies make up a 99.69 % share of the PA 12 market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. The top four manufacturers are Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory, UBE Industries, respectively with global production market share as 48.49%, 32.18%, 10.58% and 8.44% in 2015.

Although sales of PA 12 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PA 12 field.

The worldwide market for PA 12 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PA 12 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

[

Evonik(DE)

Arkema(FR)

EMS-Grivory(CH)

UBE Industries(JP)

The worldwide geological analysis of the PA 12 Market plan has furthermore been done cautiously in this report. The dynamic establishment of the overall PA 12 Market depends on the assessment of item circulated in various markets, restrictions, general benefits made by every association, and future aspirations. The major application areas of PA 12 Market are also covered on the basis of their implementation.

Types Of Global PA 12 Market:

Bio-based PA 12

Petroleum-based PA 12

Applications Of Global PA 12 Market:

Food & Medical

Automotive

Electronics

Mechanical Engineering

Others

The report aims to present the analysis of Global PA 12 Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2024 Global PA 12 Market industry covering all important parameters.

