Hair Removal Devices Market Size, Key Players, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Overview and Forecast 2019-2025

About Hair Removal Devices

Hair removal is the deliberate removal of body hair. Devices used for hair removal include epilation devices, lasers, threading, intense pulsed light or electrology. Based on technology, the market can segment into mechanical devices, Laser hair removal, Diode epilation, Intense pulsed light (IPL), Home Pulsed Light (HPL) and Combination of optical and bi-polar radiofrequency (RF) energies (either laser or light), etc.

Businesses catering the equipment requirement of the commercial beauty clinics and dermatology clinics for hair removal devices and treatments have gained significant popularity in the recent past, owing to increasing beauty consciousness among consumers globally.

Alternative methods that include waxing, manual trimming, and using razors are relatively painful and lead to skin abrasions or irritation. Moreover, outcome of these methods are for a shorter period of time and require repetition after few days or weeks. However, utilization of these hair removal devices helps individuals’ treated area, hair-free for months or years, reducing the requirement for repetitive treatments after the complete procedure. This is among the major benefits that has in turn, led to growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global Hair Removal Devices market was 430 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Hair Removal Devices Market Leading Players:

Philips

Panasonic

Braun

Flyco

Tira

Remington

Silk’n

iluminage

Epilady

GSD

POVOS

Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Applications:

At-Home Use