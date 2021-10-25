Horse Riding Apparel Market 2019 | with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report and Global Industry Forecast to 2024
The utility of Horse Riding Apparel most trending focusses in currently Consumer Goods industry. Horse Riding Apparel Market report 2019 provides an unbiased and full analysis of the on-going trends, high growing areas, market drivers. The Horse Riding Apparel Market report firstly introduced market size of various segments and their growth aspects together with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Horse Riding Apparel Market 2019-2024 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.
Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by business Leaders Leading Players of Horse Riding Apparel Market Are: Ariat,DECATHLON,Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.,Pikeur,GPA,Horseware,CASCO,Sorel,Kerrits,Equetech,VESTRUM,Mountain Horse,KEP ITALIA,KYLIN ,UVEX,Devon-Aire,Equidorf,SSG Gloves,Noble Outfitters. And More……
market for Horse Riding Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2650 million US$ in 2024, from 2350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Overview of the Horse Riding Apparel Market: –
Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.
Horse Riding Apparel Market Segment by Type covers:
Horse Riding Apparel Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
Scope of the Horse Riding Apparel Market Report:
The common horse riding apparel sets were composed with different parts, they are riding boots, riding helmets/hats, jackets, jodhpurs, breeches gloves, and other accessories.The classification of Horse Riding Apparel includes Clothes, Boots, Helmets and Gloves, and the proportion of Clothes in 2015 is about 53.20%.China is the largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel, with a production market share nearly 33.77% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel Media, enjoying production market share nearly 25.24% in 2015.
Horse Riding Apparel Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
