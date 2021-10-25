LASIK Surgery Market Size, Key Players, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Overview and Forecast 2019-2025

LASIK Surgery Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.

About LASIK Surgery

Lasik (laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis), commonly referred to as laser eye surgery or laser vision correction, is a type of refractive surgery for the correction of myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. The LASIK surgery is performed by an ophthalmologist who uses a laser or microkeratome to reshape the eye’s cornea in order to improve visual acuity. For most people, LASIK provides a long-lasting alternative to eyeglasses or contact lenses.

Several types of LASIK surgery are available including Wavefront Guided LASIK Surgery, Wavefront Optimized LASIK Surgery and Topography Guided LASIK Surgery. Wavefront-guided LASIK is a variation of LASIK surgery in which, rather than applying a simple correction of only long/short-sightedness and astigmatism (only lower order aberrations as in traditional LASIK), an ophthalmologist applies a spatially varying correction, guiding the computer-controlled excimer laser with measurements from a wavefront sensor. Topography-Guided LASIK is intended to be advancement in precision and reduce night vision side effects.

