Luxury Packaging Market 2019-2024 Leading Countries with Growth Rate, Price, Revenue, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecast

The Luxury Packaging report market research report highlights the factors that influence market growth, Volume and product development along with technological upgradations that can boost the market. The report also analyzes the growth rate, future trends, sales channels, distributors with market actual development and Analysis for huge growth by 2024. An important evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, and production capacity play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Paperboard is Witnessing an Increased Adoption

– Paper and paperboard have maintained a strong position in luxury and premium packaging with their ability to serve as a canvas for flawless graphics and eye-catching decoration. Things such as laminations, unique coatings, super embossing or debossing effects make paper something that can be much more attractive in the luxury space, with superior strength, smoothness.

– In the high-end wine and spirits segments, paper has always been and remains a popular label material. Craft beer continues to take share in the beer segment and brands in that space have given paper labels to express the product’s premium or handcrafted attribute

– Besides, five-star fragrance company’s XOXO Eau de Parfum spray features diamond glitter coating, multi-color printing, foil stamping, and embossing. The carton is converted utilizing Invercote G paperboard and offset printed with two spot colors, and dense black inks with UV gloss spot coating, which makes customer more desiring to purchase the product.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, owing to the increase in consumer spending in various countries. The demand for cosmetics and food products is expected to grow, owing to the growing population and the demand for quality products. Large population and heavy urbanization have led to an increase in demand for frozen food products in the region.

– Sustainable packaging is driving the market in Asia-Pacific region, where high end products are being focus to produce packaging by the help of bio-degradable activity, which creates an eco-friendly market.

– Many international luxury packaging companies are eyeing the China market as the country is fast turning into the world’s largest consumer of luxury goods. James Cropper offers high-quality packaging paper to many luxury brands such as Burberry Group PLC and Alfred Dunhill, by offering personalized paper solutions.

– Chinese consumers are also looking for easy-to-use and quality food products. In the recent years, a surge in the online retailing in China is expected to drive the demand for luxury packaging solutions.

Reasons to Purchase This Report: –

Analysing the outlook of the Luxury Packaging market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

To study current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Distribution Channel Sales Analysis by Value

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new product launch and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategy employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet in excel.

Detailed TOC of Luxury Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Use of Sustainable and Bio-Degradable Packaging

4.3.2 Demand for Travel and Retail Chains Due to Increase in Tourism

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Reluctance in Packaging Heavy and Bulk Products

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Paperboard

5.1.2 Wood

5.1.3 Plastic

5.1.4 Glass

5.1.5 Metal

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Cosmetics and Fragrances

5.2.2 Confectionery

5.2.3 Watches and Jewelry

5.2.4 Alcoholic Drinks

5.2.5 Food and Non- Alcoholic Drinks

5.2.6 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 MW Luxury Packaging

6.1.2 Progress Packaging Ltd

6.1.3 HH Deluxe Packaging

6.1.4 Prestige Packaging Industries

6.1.5 Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited

6.1.6 Crown Holdings Inc.

6.1.7 Ardagh Group

6.1.8 Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd

6.1.9 Owens-Illinois Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

