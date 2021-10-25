Pine Chemicals Market 2019 Current Status, Recent Developments, Significant Growth Rate, Cost Structure, and Forecast till 2024

The Pine Chemicals Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pine Chemicals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers. This research report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, cost, stock, scope, capacity utilization, supply, and demand and industry growth rate.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rosin Products to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, rosin products accounted for more than 40% of the total pine chemicals market.

– Rosin is one of the primary products from processing CTO and is also recovered from tapping pine trees or extracting pine stumps.

– The unique functionality of rosin makes it a preferred source for ink and adhesive resins, chewing gum, drink stabilizers, and many other applications.

– Gum rosin is the major product type with more than 70% of the rosins market share. With the help of growing demand from adhesives and printing inks industries and emerging applications, like wound care products, rosin products segment is projected to have a deeper impact on the global pine chemicals market in the coming years.

– Hence, rosin products are likely to dominate the pine chemicals market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, North America dominated accounted for the highest market share owing to the high production and consumption in United States.

– The pine chemical industry is one of the oldest segments of the US chemical industry. It is a stable industry with a long history of contributing to goods used, across the country.

– There is a shift in the focus of the United States paints and coatings manufacturers toward protective paints produced from alkyd resins, as alkyd polymers made from renewable raw materials, like pine chemicals, are available in water or water reducible formulas. This trend is likely to fuel the market demand for pine chemicals in the country.

– The complex and changing regulations including the US FDA Ingredient Status and chemical control law, the US TSCA are igniting the market demand of pine chemicals through the applications of food and packaging adhesives.

– The United States market is overseeing the demand for candies, gums, and other confectionary products, apart from its ‘matured’ demand for baked foods, which is further increasing the market for emulsifiers, colorants, and sweeteners, in the country.

– The US market is developed for synthetic food additives and is currently seeing a rapid demand for natural food additives. This factor has a high potential to propel the demand for the market studied, during the forecast period.

– Hence, owing to the high demand from several end-user industries, North America is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Vital Pointers Counted:

Product consumption patterns

Valuation that each of these regions account for in the industry

Market share which every region holds

Consumption market share across the geographies

Product consumption growth rate

Geographical consumption rate

