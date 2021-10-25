Premium Lager Market To Flourish And Reach CAGR of 3.88% By 2023

Global Premium Lagers Market report focuses on market volume and value at a global level, regional level, company level professional and in-depth analysis of key business trends. From a global perspective, this report represents an overall Premium Lagers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in Food, Beverage & Tobacco,Beverages,Brewers sector. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

Premium lagers are increasingly preferred by consumers because of their authenticity, taste, brand story, visual identity, and experience. The premium lager many vendors has gained high popularity among consumers because of its authentic taste. The adoption of the keg packaging and dispense format, especially by small producers, has been an important factor behind the increasing customer interest in the premium craft lager category. The premiumization of products within the lager category is also driven by vendors’ eagerness to rebrand their products as premium. Brewers operating worldwide are trying to push high-end products with an aim to lure consumers into spending more. Our research analysts have predicted that the premium lager market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

Easier accessibility and availability of premium lagers through specialist stores

The growing number of specialist stores and shops worldwide has increased the accessibility and availability of premium lagers, which is one of the major drivers behind the growth of the premium lagers market over the last five years

The growth of the premium lager market is also supported by the frequent number of distribution deals between specialist retailers and vendors

Stringent regulations and heavy taxation on beer

Vendors must comply with the regulations imposed over the marketing and consumption of alcoholic beverages

These regulations are imposed with an aim to protect the health of consumers from adulterated, contaminated, and defectively packaged products

Therefore, stringent regulations and heavy taxation on beer are major challenges that are expected to hinder the growth of the global premium lager market during the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies



Premium Lager Market top manufacturers namely Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi Group Holdings, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Constellation Brands, Heineken N.V are analyzed for the Product portfolio, Segment focus, Geographic focus, Business segments Organizational developments, and Strength-weakness analysis.

Premium Lager Market report considers main product types and market is analyzed for the Market size, Market opportunity for these types. Also, past, current and anticipated market situations and growth rate are provided.

The CAGR of each segment in the Premium Lager market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Premium Lager market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

