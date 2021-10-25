Refrigerants Market 2019-2024 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, and Countries, and Forecast

The Refrigerants Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Refrigerants market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers. This research report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, cost, stock, scope, capacity utilization, supply, and demand and industry growth rate.

Get Sample PDF of Refrigerants Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275290

Market Overview:

Inquire Before Purchase Refrigerants Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275290

Key Market Trends:

Fluorocarbons to Dominate the Market

– Fluorocarbons has dominated the market owing to the increasing demand for hydrofluorocarbons.

– HFCs are widely utilized in air conditioning applications as they are less harmful to the atmosphere in comparison to other fluorocarbon refrigerants.

– They also serve as the most prominent substitutes for phased-out CFCs and HCFCs. Emerging nations are slowly phasing out fluorocarbon refrigerants and are working on phasing out HCFCs. This will, in turn, result in high demand for HFCs globally.

– HFCs are non-flammable, recyclable, energy efficient, less toxic, and are chemically stable. They are non-reactive with the environment even upon direct exposure.

– One of the chief advantages of HFCs over chlorofluorocarbons (CFC’s) is that they do not contribute to ozone layer depletion.

– Hence, fluorocarbons segment is likely to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific has accounted for the highest market share and is likely to witness the highest market share during the forecast period.

– The automotive industry has witnessed a major growth in the last decade. Development of the transportation sector is a major driver for the economic growth of China, and due to this, the sector is entirely run by state-owned corporations.

– According to 13th Five-Year Plan, allocation of CNY 800 billion (USD 116 billion) for railways, CNY 1.65 trillion (USD 240 billion) for roads, CNY 244 billion (USD 33 billion) for airways, and CNY 150 billion (USD 21 billion) for water transport, was issued in 2017.

– This mammoth allocation of funds paves a path for the manufacturing of various transportation vehicles, like buses, trains, ships, and airplanes in large scale. The rapid increase in production would in turn, accommodate a huge scope for usage of air conditioning systems in these vehicles.

– The cold storage capacity grew by over 800% in China over a period of eight years. Hence, with the growing Chinese cold chain logistics industry, which constitutes of refrigeration trucks and cold storages, the Chinese refrigerants market is expected to rapidly increase during the forecast period.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Vital Pointers Counted:

Product consumption patterns

Valuation that each of these regions account for in the industry

Market share which every region holds

Consumption market share across the geographies

Product consumption growth rate

Geographical consumption rate

Purchase Refrigerants Market Report of $ 4250 (SUL) @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275290

Detailed TOC of Refrigerants Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Expansion of the Global Cold Chain Market

4.1.2 Rapid Growth in the Global Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations against Fluorocarbon Refrigerants

4.2.2 Constant Amendment of Montreal Protocol

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Fluorocarbons

5.1.1.1 Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC)

5.1.1.2 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC)

5.1.1.3 Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)

5.1.2 Inorganics

5.1.2.1 Ammonia

5.1.2.2 Carbon Dioxide

5.1.2.3 Others

5.1.3 Hydrocarbons

5.1.3.1 Isobutane

5.1.3.2 Propane

5.1.3.3 Others

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Refrigeration

5.2.1.1 Domestic

5.2.1.2 Commercial

5.2.1.3 Transportation

5.2.1.4 Industrial

5.2.2 Air-conditioning

5.2.2.1 Stationary

5.2.2.2 Chiller

5.2.2.3 Mobile

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1

6.4.2 A-Gas

6.4.3 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.4 Daikin Industries Ltd

6.4.5 Dongyue Group Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Harp International Ltd

6.4.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.8 Hudson Technologies

6.4.9 Mexichem S.A.B. de CV

6.4.10 Navin Fluorine International Ltd

6.4.11 Sinochem Group

6.4.12 SRF Limited

6.4.13 The Chemours Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Refrigerants

Browse Full Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/refrigerants-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024–14275290

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our latest Report: Global Phosphine Market 2019 by Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Production, Consumption, Supplier, Cost Structure Market Analysis Forecast to 2024