Wireless Audio Device Market 2019-2024 Leading Countries with Growth Rate, Price, Revenue, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecast

The Wireless Audio Device report market research report highlights the factors that influence market growth, Volume and product development along with technological upgradations that can boost the market. The report also analyzes the growth rate, future trends, sales channels, distributors with market actual development and Analysis for huge growth by 2024. An important evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, and production capacity play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.

Bluetooth Technology to lead the Wireless Audio Device Market

– Bluetooth technology is a universally accepted standard and is compatible with almost every device, which stands as the primary reason behind the technology outperforming other technologies in the market.

– One such technological advancement was the introduction of Qualcomm aptX and Bluetooth 4.0, which has bought out a significant change in the speaker’s sound quality, bolstering its adoption. Bluetooth consumes less power, as compared to other wireless audio transmission technologies.

– This factor has made Bluetooth technology a preferred choice in smartphones, for wireless audio transmission. In addition, market incumbents, such as HTC, Samsung, and OnePlus have been identified to incorporate Bluetooth 5.0 technology into their smartphones, further increasing its adoption

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Owing to the well-established consumer electronics market, Asia-Pacific has a major share of the market. Growing populations of middle-class consumers in evolving economies like China, India, and Japan are the main driving force behind the market growth.

– For instance, in China owing to the vast availability of resources and cheap labor, various multinational companies have also set up their manufacturing plants, thus making the country an ideal destination for multi-million investments in the field of wireless audio devices.

– Moreover, China is poised to be a leader, in terms of the volume of smartphones, with a 37% share, by 2018. India with its adaption to technology and increasing usage of smartphone is also strengthening its smartphone market share. This emphasizes the importance and growing demand for wireless audio devices in China as well as India.

Detailed TOC of Wireless Audio Device Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Mobility Requirements

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Issues Related With Operating Frequency Compliance

4.5 Technology Snapshot

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Bluetooth

5.1.2 Airplay

5.1.3 Wi-Fi

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Sound Bars

5.2.2 Wireless Speakers

5.2.3 Wirerless Headsets & Microphones

5.2.4 Other Products

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Consumer

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Apple Inc.

6.1.2 Bose Corporation

6.1.3 DEI Holdings Inc.

6.1.4 Harman International Inc.

6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.6 Sennheiser Electronic GMBH & Co. KG

6.1.7 Shure Incorporated

6.1.8 Sony Corporation

6.1.9 Vizio, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

