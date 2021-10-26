Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Supply, Import, Export, Consumption and Applicability in Chemical Industry

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market focuses on the World market, to divide the market based on manufacturers, Regions, types and applications. The report covers the present scenario and the growth predictions of the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market for 2019-2024. To analyse the market scope, the report presents a comprehensive depiction of the market by method of examining, mixture, and summation of data from numerous sources.    

About Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders:

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Top Manufactures:

  • EOS GmbH
  • Concept Laser GmbH
  • SLM
  • 3D Systems
  • Arcam AB
  • ReaLizer
  • Renishaw
  • Exone
  • Wuhan Binhu
  • Bright Laser Technologies
  • Huake 3D
  • Syndaya

    Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Types:

  • Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
  • Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
  • Other

    Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market Applications:

  • Automotive Industry
  • Aerospace Industry
  • Healthcare & Dental Industry
  • Academic Institutions
  • Others

    Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, product segment. This report also covers different industries client’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

    Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Research Report covers major countries like USA, EU, China, South East Asia, Japan and etc.

    Scope of Reports:

  • Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders is a form of additive manufacturing technology, which is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry. As to the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders downstream application, healthcare & dental industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 29.29% of the consumption in 2015. Healthcare & dental industry as one of the most important end-markets for metal based additive manufacturing in general consists of different market segments, which offer opportunities for different metal based additive manufacturing systems and products. Besides, a growing number of leading manufacturers of airframes are using additive materials to produce complex aircraft and spacecraft metal parts. GE Aviation is already the world’s largest user of 3D printing technologies in metals.
  • The demand for metal products made by 3D printing is expanding in industrial market. And the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders′s market is currently by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM etc.
  • At present, the manufactures of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are concentrated in Europe, USA and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 80.43% in 2015. The follow area is USA. The global production of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders increases from 171 Unit in 2011 to 1135 Unit in 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems and Arcam AB. And the production of EOS GmbH occupied about 39.34% in 2015.
  • Despite the growth of 3D of metals, we don’t expect to see this growth create market pressure for consumer 3D metal printers. At least, it is not in the short term.
  • The worldwide market for Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 27.8% over the next five years, will reach 3470 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Detailed Table of Content of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market

    Chapter 1 Overview of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

    Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

    Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

    Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

    Chapter 5 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

    Chapter 6 Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

    Chapter 7 Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

    Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

    Chapter 9 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

    Chapter 10 Marketing Status Analysis of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

    Chapter 11 Report Conclusion

    Chapter 12 Research Methodology and Reference

