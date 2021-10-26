Bioinsecticides Market Latest Trends, Developments, Competition Analysis & Regional Market Analysis 2018 – 2028

Bio-insecticides: Market Outlook

Most of the world’s population depends on the agricultural production of plants for food. We are unable to survive without this source of food. Strong population growth has led to an increased demand for food. By the middle of the century, the demand for agricultural products will be 50 percent higher on average than in 2013. Insecticides are a type of pesticide that specifically targets insects that harm the agricultural crop.

Bio-insecticides are pesticides made from natural materials that are meant to control or kill insects. These bio-insecticides are composed of animals, plants, bacteria, or minerals found in nature. Bio-insecticides are sprayed on the crop as a pest repellant to control insects by attracting them to trap or disrupting their mating patterns. Bio-insecticides are organic formulations which control the insects that feed on the crop. Use of chemical pesticides led to environmental pollution and an increase in human health problems. Crop protection is the primary component of the agricultural industry and chemistry has already provided many tools to fight with insects.

The demand for bio-insecticides is expected to follow an upward trend because the population is growing worldwide. In the emerging Asian countries, such as India, China, and the USA the demand for food products that are totally dependent on agricultural crops is most significant. Therefore, in the near future worldwide grain demand would be driven by these markets, which will lead to generating further pesticide consumption growth. Research and development in this agricultural sector are enlarging to make improvement in compounds and pesticide substance which will be more effective and eco-friendly in nature. This will surely help the global market to grow rapidly.

Bio-insecticides and its Properties:

Conventional pesticides are made from agrochemicals or synthetic chemicals, while bio-insecticides are made from naturally occurring ingredients. Bio-insecticides contains live bacteria which cause stomach poison in the insects and kill them. Bio-insecticides are the best solution where the growth of insects uncontrollable in spite of a heavy dose of chemical pesticides. Bio-insecticides gives long-lasting protection to the crop and soil.

Conventional pesticides are more toxic than bio-insecticides. Bio-insecticides decomposes fast due to which they are less pollutant and often they are very effective at the low dose. Bio-insecticides gradually controls the growth of the insects rather than only killing them like chemical pesticides. Chemical pesticides may lead to building up resistance power when they used in an excessive manner but bio-insecticides which are non-chemical substances do not have this type of disadvantage.

Global Bio-insecticides Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Bio-insecticides market has been segmented as:

Natural Insecticides

Pathogens

Parasites

On the basis of region, the global Bio-insecticides market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of crop type, the global Bio-insecticides market has been segmented as:

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Grains and Cereals

On the basis of applications, the global Bio-insecticides market has been segmented as:

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Foliar Spray

On the basis of form, the global Bio-insecticides market has been segmented as:

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of insects, the global Bio-insecticides market has been segmented as:

Insects and Mites

Caterpillars

Soil Insects

Global Bio-insecticides Market: Market Participants

The key market participants operating in the global bio-insecticides market identified across the value chain include Syngenta Global, Bayer AG, Dow DuPont, BASF SE, Monsanto, ADAMA India Private Limited, FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Nufarm, Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Red Sun Co Ltd, Oxon Italia S.p.A., Nissan Chemical Corporation among the other bio-insecticides manufacturers.