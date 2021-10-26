Cloud Migration Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Cloud Migration Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Cloud migration market with detailed market segmentation by service, application, end-user, and geography. The global cloud migration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud migration market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The 21st century has witnessed an explosion of data post the boom of internet and dot com revolution. Large businesses depend on computers to store and process vital consumer data. The physical storage drives available in the market have proven to be insufficient for storing large data for companies. A new cloud-based model for data storage that provides abundant space and higher level of security has emerged in the last few years. The cloud storage is less expensive and it reduces the burden of any organization by allowing them to focus on their core operations. Many small and large enterprises have been migrating data, applications, and different business elements to the cloud computing environment from the existing traditional computing environments.

Some of The Leading Players in Global Market:

1. Accenture PLC

2. Amazon Web Services Inc.

3. Cisco Systems Inc.

4. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

5. DXC Technology

6. Google Inc.

7. IBM Corporation

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Rackspace US, INC.

10. SAS Institute Inc.

Advantages such as faster and easier deployment along with scalability flexibility, and the rising demand from businesses to lower capital and operational expenditures are anticipated to boost the cloud migration market globally. Concerns around the compatibility of various enterprise applications in the cloud are one of the major restraining factors in the cloud migration market. Growing market attractiveness in emerging industry verticals especially healthcare is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the cloud migration market.

The global cloud migration market is segmented on the basis of service, application, and end-user. On the basis of service, the cloud migration market is segmented into Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). The cloud migration market on the basis of the application is classified into project management, compliance and security management, and infrastructure management. Based on end-user, the cloud migration market is segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT and Telecom, manufacturing, government, and others.

