Commercial Vehicle Valve Trains Market 2018 – 2028: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players

Global Commercial Vehicle Valve Trains Market: Introduction

Ongoing contemplations to meet future CO 2 emission reduction commitments and the global development of oil prices necessitate utilization of new technologies in the automotive industry. While electrification and hybridization becoming more important on a small scale, the improvement in efficiency of a conventional drive, especially in respect to gasoline engines, currently offers the highest potential in reducing fuel consumption and exhaust emissions. Thereby, commercial vehicle valve trains play a key role in the optimization of engines. The commercial vehicle valve trains market is mainly steered by the aforementioned factors.

Internal combustion engines require a cyclic supply of fresh air and the exhaust air produced during combustion must be removed. In an engine, the intake of fresh air and removal of exhaust air is managed by a commercial vehicle valve train. The task of commercial vehicle valve trains is to periodically open and close intake and exhaust valves.

Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global commercial vehicle valve trains market.

Global Commercial Vehicle Valve Trains Market: Dynamics

Despite headwinds, the commercial vehicle valve trains market presses forward at a substantial growth rate over the coming years. Increasingly stringent economic and regulatory pressures are driving the demand for commercial vehicles with improved fuel economy and reduced emissions.

The players involved in the commercial vehicle valve trains market have been investing substantially to offer fuel-efficient and low-cost products. Product launches enhance the business presence in the commercial vehicle valve trains market and complement the wide product portfolio that already exists in the global commercial vehicle valve trains market.

Global Commercial Vehicle Valve Trains Market: Segments

The global commercial vehicle valve trains market can be segmented on the basis of component type, engine type, vehicle type, sales channel, design, and region.

On the basis of component type, the global commercial vehicle valve trains market can be segmented as:

Valves, Valve Seat Inserts, and Valve Guides

Cam Followers

Rocker Arms

Camshafts

Auxiliary Components (Valve Spring, Valve Stem Seal, etc.)

On the basis of engine type, the global commercial vehicle valve trains market can be segmented as:

Gasoline

Diesel

Alternative Fuels (CNG, etc.)

On the basis of vehicle type, the global commercial vehicle valve trains market can be segmented as:

Light Commercial Vehicles Pickup Vans and Others Light-Duty Trucks

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Buses and Coaches Heavy Trucks and Trailers



On the basis of sales channel, the global commercial vehicle valve trains market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of design, the global commercial vehicle valve trains market can be segmented as:

OHV (Overhead Valve)

OHC (Overhead Cam)

Global Commercial Vehicle Valve Trains Market: Regional Outlook

Economic turmoil in different parts of the globe has impacted investments in automotive manufacturing and commercial vehicle valve trains. Europe, in particular, is a key region for concern since the last few years. With the slowdown in manufacturing in this region, opportunities for the commercial vehicle valve trains market are limited. The economy of Europe continued to expand in the first quarter of 2018, although at a slower than the expected growth rate, specifically in industrialized or advanced Europe. The demand for new commercial vehicles is set to remain positive in the EU in the coming years which is expected to forge ahead the future outlook for the commercial vehicle valve trains market. Total automotive OEM investments have been increasing, attributed to the surge in demand for commercial vehicle valve trains across China, India, and ASEAN. Moreover, trade tensions in China are likely to impact the performance of the automotive industry and thereby, obstructing the demand for commercial vehicle valve trains. Against the maturing business cycle, the demand for commercial vehicle valve trains is likely to plummet in the coming years.

Global Commercial Vehicle Valve Trains Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global commercial vehicle valve trains market discerned across the value chain include:

MAHLE GmbH

Eaton

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

thyssenkrupp AG

Federal-Mogul LLC

Jereh Tractor Parts Corporation

AVR (Vikram) Valves Pvt. Ltd.

Fulin P.M.

GT TECHNOLOGIES

Schaeffler Group

The research report – commercial vehicle valve trains presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study on commercial vehicle valve trains market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to commercial vehicle valve trains market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

