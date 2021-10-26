Demand for Automotive Blowers Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018 – 2028

Automotive Blowers Market: Introduction

Nowadays, automakers are rigorously trying to provide customers with excellent vehicle interior features, which include automotive blowers, fans, and HVAC. Automotive blowers have become an integral part of vehicles, especially in commercial vehicles as they require cooling due to heavy-duty applications in transportation as well as other end-use applications. These automotive blowers have become a standard feature in all product offerings in the global market. Additionally, with support from powerful motors and compressors used in vehicles, automotive blowers have become exceptionally efficient. This factor has created a unique selling proposition among all consumers in the global as well as the regional markets.

Most automotive blowers use DC motor technology, which ensures outstanding efficiency and performance. Another ideal feature of new automotive blowers is that they have become extremely lightweight and compact, which further increases their attractiveness among end-users in the global market.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26065

Automotive Blowers Market: Dynamics

The increasing vehicle production is directly proportional to the increasing demand for auto-components such as automotive blowers in the global market. Increasing vehicle production is estimated to propel the demand for automotive blowers as they have become a standard in all vehicle types. Additionally, the vehicle PARC or fleet i.e. (total number of vehicles in use) has been having a snowballing effect in the market, which is expected to witness steady growth in the future as well. This cumulative growth in the fleet is projected to provide a good impetus in demand for automotive blowers in the global market. Moreover, research & development of more advanced & effective blowers, especially in the heavy-duty vehicles segment, is estimated to act as a prominent source of revenue generation for all key market participants across the market value chain in the global automotive blowers market. Furthermore, the lightweight, compactness, and durability of automotive blowers make them extremely easy to install at both the aftermarket and the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) stages. Automotive blowers also come with automatic speed control. The increasing production and attractiveness of electric and hybrid vehicles in the latter half of the forecast period is estimated to be one of the foremost drivers for automotive blowers. The global market for automotive blowers is projected to grow with a prominent CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing use of blowers in commercial vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive blowers market in the near future.

Automotive Blowers Market: Segmentation

Automotive blowers market can be segmented on the basis of type of application, sales channel, and vehicle type.

By application, the automotive blowers market can be segmented into:

Engine Cooling

HVAC Application

Battery Cooling

Other Cooling Applications (ABS, Ventilation, etc.)

By sales channel, the automotive blowers market can be segmented into:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

By vehicle type, the automotive blowers market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)

HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



Automotive Blowers: Regional Outlook:

China and South East Asia automotive blowers market is expected to grow at a good growth rate owing to the increasing production of vehicles, especially in India & ASEAN countries. The acceptance of green & clean electric vehicles in the U.S. and EU-5 countries has grown significantly grown over the past few years and is estimated to remain the same over the coming years. Thus, the demand for automotive blowers will increase in the global market. North America and Europe possess an immense opportunity for the automotive blowers market over the forthcoming years. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive blowers market over the forecast period as the fleet and the production of conventional gasoline-powered vehicles is growing at a very healthy rate. In the Asia Pacific region, the automotive blowers market is expected to be driven by the increasing investments in renewable energy resources as well as the increasing population.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26065

Automotive Blowers: Market Participants

Some of the key participants in the automotive blowers market are:

Nissens

ebm-papst A&NZ Pty Ltd

Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd.

Pelonis Technologies, inc.

Nidec Corporation

NADI Airtechnics Pvt. Ltd.

SANYO DENKI CO., LTD.

NMB Technologies Corporation

ADDA corporation

SUNON

SPAL Automotive Srl

New York Blower Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive blowers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, application, and industry.

The automotive blowers market report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis of the automotive blowers market includes: