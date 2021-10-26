Distributed Control System Market Growth, Development, Competitive Landscape, Applications, and Future Prospects and Forecast up to 2023

Distribution control systems (DCS) plays an important role in manufacturing industries as they are used to control and manage the processes. In DCS, each process element group of machines are controlled by a dedicated controller. DCS consists of a large number of local controllers in various sections of plant control area and is connected to high speed communication network. The advantage of using DCS in various industries include special functions, such as data acquisition, data presentation, process control, process supervision, reporting and storing information.

The expansion of the power and energy sector has provided favourable grounds for the growth of the DCS market. The burgeoning population and its subsequent energy requirements have created relentless pressure to increase power generation capacities as well as reduce energy consumption in the industrial sector to make significant cost saving.

Key Players:

The key players of the global distributed control system market are ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (USA), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), General Electric (USA), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Azbil Corporation (Japan), and Metso Corporation (Finland).

Distributed Control System Market Segmentation

The global distributed control system market has been segmented based on component, application, and end-use.

By component, the distributed control system market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By end-use, the market has been segmented into oil & gas, power generation, food & beverage, chemicals, pharmaceutical, metal & mining, paper & pulp, and others.

By application, the distributed control system market has been segmented into continuous process and batch-oriented process.

Distributed Control System Regional Industry Analysis

By region, the distributed control system market has been segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), The Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.

The APAC is the largest distributed control system market. Fast track industrialization in the region has necessitated the need to increase power generation capacity to align with the towering energy demand.

North America is the second largest distributed control system market. The prolific growth of the oil & gas industry translates into huge demand within the distributed control system market. Onshore and offshore oil drilling activities in the Gulf of Mexico has also reflected positively on the growth of the market.

Additionally, growing awareness regarding energy conservation and the need to provide uninterrupted power supply to various needs of the burgeoning population of the region. China is the major contributor to the distributed control system market. China has become the global manufacturing hub and deploys distributed control system extensively to improve productional efficiency.

Key Developments

On 5th March 2019, ABB (Switzerland) released 800xA 6.1 distributed control system, introducing upgraded ethernet solution with additional high integrity controllers and a series of engineering tools. This system would help prevent blackouts and disturbance of operations.

In June 2018, Rockwell Automation Inc. (US) developed a digital platform for its PlantPAx system to transform the process and control operations of the plant for increased plant-wide value in a smarter, more productive, and safe way

In April 2018, Schneider Electric (France) signed an agreement with Staubli Robotics (Switzerland) to integrate the customized Staubli TS series, with four-axis SCARA robots, into Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Machine architecture, control system, and platform.

In April 2018, Emerson Electric Co (US), developed an advanced version of DCS, known as DeltaV version 14. This version has helped increase real-time communication in process plants. Moreover, this upgrade has helped reduce operating cost by improving productivity and security in process operations

