Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.1% From 2016 To 2022

Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $64,919 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2016-2022. The wafer fabrication application segment occupied the major (revenue) share in 2015 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the analysis period. Silicon wafers is the most common type of wafer fabrication material used globally, and accounts for about 17% market share.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1698

The demand for electronic chemicals and materials has increased owing to growth in technological advancements and increase in demand from applications, namely, photovoltaics, integrated circuits, printed circuit boards for electronic gadgets such as mobiles, laptops, computers, tablets, LED bulbs, and others. There is a shift towards advanced technology nodes that drives the market for wafer fabrication chemicals and materials. Other factors that drive the market growth include strict environmental regulations, increase in the consumption of IC process chemical, technological innovations, supporting environmental regulations, increasing demand for electronics, and rapid economic growth in emerging countries.

Furthermore, stringent regulations have led to increased adoption of electronic chemicals and materials for many applications namely photovoltaics, flat panel displays, and LED bulbs. Electronic chemicals and materials in the wafer fabrication application occupied more than half of the total market in 2015 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Within packaging application, the organic substrate segment accounted for one-third of the market share as it is used for OLED displays that require low forward voltage, high luminance efficiency, and low reverse current. This segment is expected to continue its dominance in the packaging electronic chemicals and materials application market.

Make an Enquiry for some Discount Offer @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1698

Key Findings of the Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market

Wafer fabrication application occupied the highest share in 2015 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Silicon wafers dominated the wafer fabrication application market in 2015 and is projected to maintain its lead throughout.

The gases segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.1%.

Taiwan is the leading consumer of the electronic chemicals and materials in the Asia-Pacific region followed by South Korea.

In packaging application segment, lead frames is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2%.

Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of the total electronic chemicals and materials market in 2015 and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in domestic production of automotive electronics, and usage of electronics such as mobiles, TV sets, laptops, tablets, LED bulbs due to increase in the expenditure of the consumers spending in this region.

The prominent players profiled include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, JSM Corporation, Fujifilm, KMG Chemicals, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Albemarle Corporation, Merck KGaA. Huntsman International LLC, and Honeywell International Inc.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronic-chemicals-and-materials-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-114

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975