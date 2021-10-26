Forging Presses Market Driven by Segmentation like: Product Segment, Application Segment, Key Players and etc

Forging Presses Market focuses on the World market, to divide the market based on manufacturers, Regions, types and applications. The report covers the present scenario and the growth predictions of the global Forging Presses market for 2019-2024. To analyse the market scope, the report presents a comprehensive depiction of the market by method of examining, mixture, and summation of data from numerous sources.

About Forging Presses:

Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.Press forging works by slowly applying a continuous pressure or force, which differs from the near-instantaneous impact of drop-hammer forging. The amount of time the dies are in contact with the work piece is measured in seconds (as compared to the milliseconds of drop-hammer forges). The press forging operation can be done either cold or hot.

Forging Presses Market Top Manufactures:

SMS

Komatsu

Sumitomo

TMP

Schuler

Ajax

Aida

Kurimoto

Fagor Arrasate

Mitsubishi

Lasco

Ficep

First Heavy

Stamtec

Erie

Beckwood

Erzhong

J&H

Mecolpress Forging Presses Market Types:

Closed Die Forging

Open Die Forging

Extrusion Presses

Other Forging Presses market Applications:

Automotive

Hardware tools

Engineering machinery

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, product segment. This report also covers different industries client's information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are only few major producer of forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the EU and Japan, such as SMS group, Komatsu, Sumitomo, TMP and Schuler. These five companies occupied 56.30% market share.

Global forging presses production was about 226 units in 2011, and this data reached to 242 units in 2015, will reach to 272 units in 2016. The average growth is about 3.92% from 2011 to 2016. EU was the largest production regions, occupied 39.57% share in 2015, followed by Japan, about 35.46%share.

EU was the largest consumption region, occupied 33.47% market share in 2015, because economy development rapidly. In the next few years, this industry will keep 5.25% annual growth rate, and the production will reach to 351 units in 2021.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, forging presses retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of forging presses brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the forging presses field.

The worldwide market for Forging Presses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2024, from 1810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Forging Presses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.