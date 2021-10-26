Global Breast Imaging Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2019-2026

What is Breast Imaging?

Breast Imaging, the subspecialty of diagnostic radiology, involve a range of imaging procedures which mainly includes radiographic imaging of the breasts and its surrounding auxiliary tissues. The different imaging procedures such as Screening Mammography, Diagnostic Mammography, Breast Tomosynthesis, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI’s are used most frequently nowadays due to the mounting chances of detection of Breast Cancer in women globally. Screening mammograms are the ones which are done regularly after age 40 on women with no symptoms just to check for any suspicious-looking tissue. Whereas, Diagnostic mammograms are done on individuals (women or men) who have previously had a breast biopsy having symptoms such as lump, discharge and skin puckering.

Global Breast Imaging Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The World Health Organization (WHO) testified that breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women and these days more than 200,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year globally.

Key factors such increasing incidence of breast cancer, growth in the aging population and growing awareness on early detection of breast cancer are anticipated to drive the global Breast Imaging in the forecast period. Moreover, supportive government initiatives like “Be clear on cancer”, a UK government’s campaign, that helped in diffusion about the risk factors, preventive measures, and early diagnosis of cancer are expected to further catalyze the Global Breast Imaging Market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, breast Imaging procedures are currently more expensive and they require stringent regulatory approval processes which could be few of the major restraining factors in the growth of this market in the coming years. In addition to this, there is still prevalent unawareness about breast imaging among women because of which women in the developing regions are reluctant to undergo breast imaging.

Global Breast Imaging Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Breast Imaging Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Dilon Technologies, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Gamma Medica, Inc., General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Koning Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Ag, Sonocin, Inc., Toshiba Corporation. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

