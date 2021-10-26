Global CT Scanners Market Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast 2019-2025

CT Scanners Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.

About CT Scanners

Computed axial tomography (CAT), popularly known as computed tomography (CT), has diversified applications in the healthcare industry. CT uses computer-processed X-ray images taken from different angles, and combines them to produce cross-sectional images of specific areas of the scanned object.

This device allows medical practitioners to get an internal view of an object without dissecting it. Constant developments in technology and supportive government policies for healthcare funding are expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, growing incidence of chronic diseases, need for early diagnosis, and high clinical utility of CT are expected to drive the market. Factors such as high installation cost of CT systems and side effects due to radiation exposure hinder the market growth.

The global CT Scanners market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

CT Scanners Market Leading Players:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical

Hitachi Medical

Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Applications:

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers