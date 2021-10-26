Global Laparoscopy Device Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2025

Global Laparoscopy Device Market valued approximately USD 10.5 Billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.92% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Laparoscopy Device market is developing and expanding at a significant pace considering the global scenario. Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical technique mainly preferred for surgeries related to the pancreas, liver, colon and bile duct. The laparoscopes are more like an apparatus with various parts including viewing device, CCD camera, energy supply devices, and lens cleaners. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for bariatric surgery like gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy owing to the growing incidence of obesity. However, several post-operative risks with laparoscopy and requirement of trained professionals are expected to hamper the market growth considering the forthcoming years.

The regional analysis of Global Laparoscopy Device Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

ï‚§ Johnson & Johnson

ï‚§ Karl Storz GmbH & Co KG

ï‚§ Boston Scientific Corporation

ï‚§ Medtronic PLC

ï‚§ Olympus Corporation

ï‚§ Conmed Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

ï‚§ Laparoscopes

ï‚§ Energy Devices

ï‚§ Insuffalators

ï‚§ Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems

ï‚§ Suction or Irrigation Systems

ï‚§ Closure Devices

ï‚§ Hand Instruments

ï‚§ Access Devices

ï‚§ Accessories

ï‚§ Others

By Application:

ï‚§ General Surgery

ï‚§ Bariatric Surgery

ï‚§ Gynecological Surgery

ï‚§ Urological Surgery

ï‚§ Colorectal Surgery

ï‚§ Others

By End User:

ï‚§ Hospitals

ï‚§ Clinics

ï‚§ Others

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Laparoscopy Device Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors

