Global Omega 3 Market Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2018 to 2025

Global Omega 3 Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Omega 3 Market was valued at USD 3.29 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 9.83 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Omega 3?

Omega-3 fatty acids are helpful in reducing the risk of heart disease and promoting healthy skin. These are intake along with diet and exercise in order to help lower levels of a certain blood fat (triglyceride) and to raise levels of “good” cholesterol (HDL). Moreover, it is also used to help treat high blood pressure or rheumatoid arthritis. Changing lifestyle along with rising chronic diseases have contributed in the growth of the Omega 3 Market.

Global Omega 3 Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing demand from end users, rising awareness regarding healthy eating & health benefits of omega-3 among consumers and increasing investment in clinical research and development have been driving the global omega 3 market. On the other hand, strict regulation barriers and high cost might hamper the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Omega 3 Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Omega 3 Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Omega 3 Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Cargill, Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Croda International Plc, Royal DSM, OLVEA Fish Oils, Omega Protein Corporation, GC Rieber Oils, Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd., Pharma Marine AS and Polaris. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Omega 3 Market Segmentation, by Type

• ALA (Alpha-Linolenic Acid)

• DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)

• EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid)

Global Omega 3 Market Segmentation, by Source

• Marine

o Fish Oil & Krill Oil

o Algal Oil

• Soya and Soya Products

o Soya Milk

o Bean Curd

• Nuts and Seeds

o Walnut

o Pumpkin Seeds

o Others

• Vegetable Oils

o Soybean Oil

o Canola Oil

o Others

Global Omega 3 Market Segmentation, by Application

• Dietary Supplement

• Food & Beverage

• Pet Food

• Pharmaceutical

• Infant Formula

• Fish Feed

Global Omega 3 Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

