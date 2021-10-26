Hollow Concrete Block Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2024

Global Hollow Concrete Block Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The Global Hollow Concrete Block Market is Expected to Grow at 5% CAGR During the Forecast Period, 2019 – 2024.

Global Hollow Concrete Block Market Research Report by Product Type (Split-Faced Concrete Blocks and Smooth-Faced Concrete Blocks), by Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and by Region (North America, Europe, Apac and Row) – Forecast till 2024



Some of the prominent players in the global hollow concrete block market are Taylor Concrete (US), Brampton brick (US), CRH plc (Ireland), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Midland Concrete Products, Inc. (US), McNear Brick & Block (US), Columbia Block & Brick (US).

Market Highlights

The tremendous growth of the commercial sector and the demand for innovative ways to design commercial buildings are expected to raise the demand for hollow concrete blocks, globally. Moreover, the increasing investments in the commercial real estate and rising demand for green buildings and lightweight materials for modern architecture are expected to drive the global hollow concrete block market. The rapid construction of commercial and residential buildings in emerging countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, is one of the major factors driving the global hollow concrete block market. Manufacturers in the market are taking advantage of the opportunities in the global market by adopting key strategies, such as investments and regional expansions, to increase their market share. However, fluctuating raw material prices are expected to hinder the hollow concrete blocks market.

Intended Audience

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users

Traders and Distributors

Regulatory Bodies

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global hollow concrete block market during the forecast period: MRFR

Geographically, the global hollow concrete block market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific held the largest global market share in 2018, which is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of ~5%, owing to the growing construction industry coupled with increasing consumer spending on lightweight materials for modern architecture. China has emerged as a lucrative market in this region, owing to the presence of a vast customer base.

The commercial application segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the global hollow concrete block market during the forecast period: MRFR



The commercial application segment held the largest share in the global hollow concrete block market. This is attributed to the widespread use of hollow concrete blocks products in commercial buildings that include commercial complexes, hotels, malls, and gyms, especially in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global hollow concrete block market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players and provides a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). The report also provides a forecast, which focuses on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Hollow Concrete Block Market by product, application, and region.

By Product

Split-faced concrete blocks

Smooth-faced concrete blocks

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Hollow Concrete Block Market, by Region, 2019–2024

Table 2 North America: Hollow Concrete Block Market, by Country, 2019–2024

Table 3 Europe: Hollow Concrete Block Market, by Country, 2019–2024

Table 4 Asia-pacific: Hollow Concrete Block Market, by Country, 2019–2024

Table 5 Row: Hollow Concrete Block Market, by Country, 2019–2024

Table 6 Global Hollow Concrete Block Market, by Product Type, by Region, 2019–2024

Table 7 North America: Hollow Concrete Block Market, by Product Type, by Country, 2019–2024

Table 8 Europe: Hollow Concrete Block Market, by Product Type, by Country, 2019–2024

Continued………

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 2 Top-down and Bottom-up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 8 Global Hollow Concrete Block Market Share, by Product Type, 2018 (%)

Continued…..

