Hydrolyzed Wheat Proteins MarketAnalysis- Size, Share, overview, scope, Revenue, Gross Margin, Segment and Forecast 2018-2028

Proteins are the essential building blocks in human life for taking care of skin and hair. Proteins offer recognized protection and nutrition for a healthy and vibrant look. Proteins make up approximately 25% of the largest organ in the human body that is skin and 95% of a human hair. The skin is our first line of protection from the harsh effects of aging and the environment.

Hydrolyzed wheat proteins are a non-genetically modified products and does not contain animal-derived components in it. Hydrolyzed wheat proteins are naturally derived from wheat germ and may be seen as an amber liquid when it is at room temperature. Hydrolysis of wheat involves an acidic, alkaline, or enzymatic process to extract wheat nutrients which include proteins and peptides.

Hydrolyzed wheat proteins are used today throughout many different cultures and industries. Hydrolyzed wheat proteins which contains wheat as a main ingredient was actually a quality product with no side-effects for most of the cultures and industries around the world. Hydrolyzed wheat proteins are used in various skin care and hair care products to improve their quality. For certain conditions of the skin such as itching, and rashes wheat considered as a remedy in some cultures.

Hydrolyzed Wheat Proteins and its Properties:

For personal care products such as cosmetics and shampoos hydrolyzed wheat proteins are a perfect source of a non-animal protein which is also classified as oligosaccharides. Hydrolyzed wheat proteins have properties that can hydrate and improve moisture content. Hydrolyzed wheat proteins have excellent film-forming properties that increase the firmness of the skin and also has excellent tensor property. Hydrolyzed wheat proteins are a liquid that can attract and retain moisture because proteins from wheat are processed through hydrolysis.

Hydrolyzed wheat proteins are used in the skin product for protecting skin from drying out by retaining the moisture and makes it conditioned and soft. The appearance of the wrinkles can be reduced by using hydrolyzed wheat proteins. To minimize fine lines and wrinkles typical of skin exposed to ultraviolet light, anti-aging creams also contains hydrolyzed wheat proteins as an ingredient to prevent skin from natural aging. Hydrolyzed wheat protein makes hair manageable and it can also repair damaged hair follicles making hair softer and fuller. Hydrolyzed wheat proteins in hair products used to nourishes, softens the hair and makes the hair appear volumized.

Hydrolyzed Wheat Proteins Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global hydrolyzed wheat proteins market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of concentration, the global hydrolyzed wheat proteins market has been segmented as:

75 % Concentrated

85 % Concentrated

95 % Concentrated

On the basis of product type, the global hydrolyzed wheat proteins market has been segmented as:

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of application, the global hydrolyzed wheat proteins market has been segmented as:

Cosmetics & Personal Care Skin Care Products Concealers Lipsticks Lip Glosses Face Powders

Hair Care Products Shampoos Conditioners

Nutrition Supplements

Bakery & Confectioneries

Dairy Products

Animal Feed

On the basis of regions, the global hydrolyzed wheat proteins market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Global Hydrolyzed Wheat Proteins Market: Market Participants

The market participants operating in the global hydrolyzed wheat protein market identified across the value chain include Xi’an Sheerherb Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, Manildra Group USA, Organic Creations INC., The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères, The Scoular Company among the other hydrolysed wheat proteins manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Hydrolyzed Wheat Proteins Market

The beauty and salon segment includes skin, hair care services. The sector is spread across hygiene-oriented. Unlike other proteins available in hair and skin care product, hydrolyzed wheat proteins easily absorbed into the hair and skin due to their low molecular weight, and they are in demand because they are derived from natural sources. The end consumers are more concern about their health and look, also film and glamour industries are growing faster, so the need for such cosmetic products which are non-genetically modified and ingredients of such products (Hydrolyzed wheat proteins) which are derived from natural sources are in demand which will directly help the cosmetic market to grow faster.