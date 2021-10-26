Increasing Demand for Radiation Detection Monitoring Safety Equipment to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2021

The latest research report on ‘Radiation Detection Monitoring Safety Equipment market’ by Persistence Market Research presents a detailed analysis concerning market share, market valuations, revenue estimation, SWOT analysis, and regional spectrum of the business. The report further highlights key challenges and growth prospects of the market, while examining the business outlook comprising expansion strategies implemented by market leaders.

Increasing levels of radiationarecausing harm to human health globally. According to the United States Environment Protection Agency (U.S. EPA), radioactive materials produce ionizing radiation on decaying, which can damage the living tissues in human body. The human body tries to repair the damage but sometimes in cases of high severity it fails to repair them which lead to disease such as cancer .The most common forms of ionizing radiation are alpha, beta, and gamma.

Threat of nuclear disasters drives governments and companies prone to the threat of radiation to upgrade their radiation detection and monitoring devices. The nuclear disaster in the Fukushima plant in Japan in 2011 resulted in meltdown of three nuclear reactors, leading to the release of a substantial amount of radioactive materials.

Request For Report [email protected]https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3890

The use of radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment minimize the effects of harmful radiations. Radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment includes radiation protection equipment and instruments. Based on application, the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment market can be segmented into six major categories including nuclear power plants, defense and homeland security, occupational safety, oil and resource exploration,and manufacturing . Nuclear power plants also use radiation safety accessories including full body radiation protection andhand safety accessories.

Based on composition, the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment market can be segmented into gas filled detectors, scintillators,and semiconductor-based detectors. There are three types of gas-filled detectors, namely Geiger Mueller counters, proportional counters, and ionization counters. Scintillators can be segmented into two categories, namely inorganic scintillators and organic scintillators. Based on product, the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment market can be segmented into five categories:personal dosimeters, area process monitors, environment radiation monitors, surface contamination monitors, and radioactive material monitors. Gas-filleddetectors and personal dosimeters dominate the global sales. Scintillators dominate the gas filled detectors market for defense and homeland security due to their ability to detect radiation at micro levels. Personal dosimeters include passive dosimeters and active dosimeters.

Increase in the number of nuclear energy industries has been propelling growth of nuclear power plants globally. The use of radioactive compounds in several consumer productsis another source of radiation.Increasing nuclear threats in developed countries and growing concern of governments regarding internal security are propellinggrowth of the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment market fordefenseand homeland security.Increasing use of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases is one of the major market drivers. Medical detectors include CT X-ray detectors, PET, and SPECT detectors.

North America dominated the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment market in 2013 in terms of global sales, followed by Europe. North America is expected to continue with its dominance during the forecast period due to technological advancements andgovernment support to the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment market .

Major players in the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment market include Canberra Industries, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Landauer, Inc., Mirion Technologies, Inc., Bar-Ray Products, Inc., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Protech Radiation Safety, ProtecX and Amtek, Inc. Most of the major players in the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment market are U.S. based.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3890

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report