Indoor Location Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future at 25.3% CAGR with Key Players – Indooratlas, STMicroelectronics N.V., Geomoby, Senion, Cisco Systems, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Broadcom, Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson, Micello Inc. (HERE global b.v.)

The Industry Report “Indoor Location Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Indoor Location market.

Factors such as growing emphasis towards enhanced customer experience coupled with increase in number of connected devices are expected to the major factors expected to boost the growth of indoor location market in the coming years. Also, North America and Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the indoor location market in the coming years.

Despite of emerging instances of the large scale indoor location system majority of the enterprises up till now have been testing these systems on a smaller scale, subsequently capturing the successes and later analyzing and designing the business case for large-scale deployments. Year 2019 onwards the indoor location market is anticipated to witness rollout for the large scale deployment of these indoor location services across numerous industry verticals. Sophistication of the connectivity and sensing technology in devices, advent of open ecosystem enabling the organizations to build more flexible business models and wide availability of the low-cost sensors and tags are some of the factors that would contribute to the growth in coming years. Logistics & transportation, manufacturing, and smart building are some of the prominent sector projected to experience this growth.

The Global Indoor Location Market was valued at US$ 3,493.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% to account for US$ 24,601.1 Mn by 2027.

Indoor Location solutions are seamlessly integrated with video surveillance technology for comprehensive physical security. Larger facilities with multiple parking spaces, doors, entry/exit points, and loading docks benefit enormously through this integration.

The reports cover key developments in the Indoor Location market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Indoor Location market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Indoor Location market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Indooratlas Ltd

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Geomoby

Senion

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Broadcom, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Ericsson

Micello Inc. (HERE global b.v.)

The “Global Indoor Location Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Indoor Location industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Indoor Location market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Indoor Location market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Indoor Location market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on premises. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Indoor Location market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Indoor Location Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Indoor Location market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Indoor Location market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Indoor Location Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Indoor Location Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Indoor Location Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Indoor Location Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

