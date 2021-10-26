Intra-Articular Corticosteroid Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Over the past decades, intra-articular corticosteroid has been widely used in knee osteoarthritis. Intra-articular corticosteroid is a medicine which is directly injected into the joint space of the painful, inflamed arthritic joint. Intra-articular corticosteroid is majorly used for the treatment of patients with knee osteoarthritis. Intra-articular corticosteroid injections provide a short term reduction in osteoarthritis pain. An intra-articular corticosteroid is generally given when the pain has not responded to more conservative treatments like physical therapy, pain relievers, and oral anti-inflammatory drugs.

The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis is considered as an important factor in driving the growth of the global intra-articular corticosteroid market. Osteoarthritis is a disabling joint disorder associated with a breakdown of the cartilage of the joints and is affecting millions of people. Globally, there are around more than 8.9 million fractures caused by osteoporosis. It is expected to be the most common cause of disability in adults. Furthermore, the increasing number of road accidents and sports-related injuries are also driving the market growth of intra-articular corticosteroid market. However, dropout rates were increased due to the side effects (like local site reaction, increase in blood glucose levels and blood pressure, and infection) associated with the intra-articular corticosteroid. This has reduced the adoption rate among the targeted population and further hampered the growth of the global intra-articular corticosteroid market globally.

The global market for intra-articular corticosteroid is segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on the drug type, the global intra-articular corticosteroid market is segmented into:

Methylprednisolone Acetate

Triamcinolone Acetate

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide

Dexamethasone

Others

Based on the application, the global intra-articular corticosteroid market is segmented into:

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Acute Gout

Others

Based on the end user, the global intra-articular corticosteroid market is segmented into:

Institutional sales Clinics Hospitals

Retail Sales Drug Stores Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies



Intra-articular corticosteroid has been widely used as a treatment option for degenerative arthritis of the knee. Intra-articular corticosteroid is often used to treat chronic and acute inflammatory conditions. Intra-articular corticosteroid reduces the inflammation in tendons and ligaments in osteoarthritic joints. Intra-articular corticosteroid is most commonly performed in the hip, knee, and shoulder. Some of the potential side effects caused due to intra-articular corticosteroid are skin flushing, gastrointestinal upset, muscular fatigue, and menstrual irregularities. Local side effects of intra-articular corticosteroid may include bruising, changes in skin pigmentation, infection, and soreness at the site of injection. Infections are rarely caused due to intra-articular corticosteroid. Based on drug type, the global intra-articular corticosteroid market is segmented into methylprednisolone acetate, triamcinolone acetate, triamcinolone hexacetonide, dexamethasone, and others. Based on application, the global intra-articular corticosteroid market is segmented into osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, acute gout, and others. Amongst them, osteoarthritis is expected to hold a major market share in the global intra-articular corticosteroid market over the forecast period. Based on the end user, the global intra-articular corticosteroid market is segmented into institutional sales and retail sales. Amongst them, retail sales end-user segment is anticipated to hold maximum market share in the global intra-articular corticosteroid market.

North America intra-articular corticosteroid market and Europe intra-articular corticosteroid market are collectively expected to hold maximum market share in the global intra-articular corticosteroid market. This is due to the rising prevalence of knee osteoarthritis and the availability of high-quality healthcare facilities. South Asia intra-articular corticosteroid market is anticipated to hold significant market share in the global intra-articular corticosteroid market due to the growing number of drug development activities. Emerging countries of the developing regions are expected to grow with a significant growth rate.

The key players present in the global intra-articular corticosteroid market are Flexion Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG (Sandoz), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cardinal Health, Inc., Terrain Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Allergan plc, and others. The emerging market players operating in the local intra-articular corticosteroid market are majorly focusing on their geographical expansion in order to increase their market presence in the global intra-articular corticosteroid market.

