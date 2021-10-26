Legal Analytics Market 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure And Future Demand Analysis Report 2027

The legal analytics is the process of management of data related to the in-house legal aspects and decision making. The technology helps the law industry in managing laborious tasks with enhanced speed and accuracy. Legal analytics involves data mining, which is further used to provide insights of judges, lawyers, organizations such as courts law firm and parties involved. This is done by automated process development, billing optimization, financial operations, and resource management.

The legal analytics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of automated legal analytics by firms and organizations for data-driven decision making. Moreover, increase in productivity and revenues of law firms further propel the growth of the legal analytics market. However, associated security and privacy risks coupled with a lack of awareness among litigators and law schools restrain the growth of the legal analytics market. On the other hand, demand across different industry verticals is likely to open growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

