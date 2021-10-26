Liberia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Industry 2019 Specification, Growth Drivers, Market Analysis and Industry Key Players – LTC, Libtelco, MTN Liberia, Cellcom, Comium

WiseGuyReports.com “Liberia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Liberia – Telecoms

Liberia’s government extends m-payment platform for employees. After more than a decade of civil war which destroyed much of its infrastructure, Liberia became a prime example of an almost entirely wireless telecommunications market. There are two mobile operators – MTN Liberia, majority owned by MTN Group, and Orange Liberia, the local unit of Orange Group. Both have steadily invested in network infrastructure while MTN Liberia has been active in promoting its m-money services in a country where most people are un-banked. Competition between these operators has led to a reduction in pricing for voice and data services, and this prompted the regulator in late 2018 to suggest a tariff floor.

Internet services are available from a number of wireless ISPs as well as the mobile operators. The high cost and limited bandwidth of connections means that internet access is expensive and data rates are very low. Although additional bandwidth is available from an international submarine cable, considerable investment is still needed in domestic fixed-line infrastructure before end-users can make full use of the cable.

The harmonisation of a disorderly mobile licensing and spectrum allocation regime has caused some difficulties, and market penetration remains low compared to other countries in the region. Penetration has also been affected by SIM card registration requirements imposed in recent years.

The privatisation of the neglected incumbent telco Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (Libtelco) failed in 2005 though efforts to resuscitate the company have continued.

The market is ineffectively monitored by the telecom regulator, which lacks the resources, technical expertise and documentation to enforce its orders. As a result, a number of operators are able to avoid paying fees to the government and have continued to operate despite the regulator’s rulings that they must close down their services.

Key developments:

Global Voice Group (GVG) delivers International Gateway Management System;

Google takes steps to improve internet availability in Liberia;

Orange Liberia expands the reach of its LTE network;

Underfunded telecoms regulator failing to monitor sector effectively;

Regulator to receive portion of operator revenue under new payment regime;

Government and regulator impose SIM card registration in a bid to reduce crime;

Government extends m-payment platform for employees;

MTN Liberia sets up m-money service;

Libtelco launches first phase of its fibre network in tie-up to the ACE cable system;

Report update includes telcos’ operating data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LTC, Libtelco), MTN Liberia (LoneStar), Cellcom, Comium (Novafone), LiberCell, Globacom, West Africa Telecom (WAT).

