M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Industry to 2024 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts

M-phenylene Diamine (MPD), also called 1,3-diaminobenzene, with the chemical formula of C6H4(NH2)2, is a colorless solid at room temperature, with a slight aromatic odor. This chemical is generally used in the manufacture of polymers for use in fibers, engineering polymers. It also can be used as a polymer additive and dye precursor.

DuPont

Amino-Chem

Hongguang

M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Types:

Fiber Grade

Tech Grade M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Applications:

M-dihydroxybenzene

Epoxy Resin Curing Agent

Aramid Fiber

Dyes

Others M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market: Regional Segment Analysis: – USA

Europe

SEA

China is the dominate producer of M-phenylene Diamine, the production was 79494 MT in 2015, accounting for about 78.73% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 18.29%. The industry concentration of M-phenylene Diamine is relatively high. Most manufacturers are distributed in China. DuPont is the only large-scale foreign enterprise with their manufacturing factory based in North America.

While in terms of consumption, besides China (53.57% share in 2015) and North America (23.63% share in 2015), North East Asia also occupies a large market share, about 13.25% in 2015, followed by Western Europe, about 5.82% in 2015.

