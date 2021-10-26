Managed File Transfer Service Market Key Players | IBM Corporation,Oracle Corporation,Software AG,CA Technologies Inc.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled “Global Market Study on Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service: Driven by Advanced Features over FTP (Traditional File Transfer Protocol)” the MFT software and service market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1157.18 Mn by the end of 2015 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2015 to 2025, to account for US$ 2,071.94 Mn by 2025.

MFT is a fast, secure, reliable, and transparent way of exchanging heavy or a large number of files inside or between the organizations. MFT solutions are adopted in those industries where data privacy is a primary concern; for instance, in banking and financial institutions where an exchange of a large amount of confidential data takes place. Thus, in order to secure such data transfer and to avoid any data loss in the midst, organizations are installing MFT solutions.

Currently, the global MFT software and service market is driven by the rise in the number of online banking customers over the decade in the developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. As a result, the danger of cyber-attack is also increasing, due to which adoption of MFT solution by banks and financial institutions is increasing. The advantages and advanced features of MFT software over FTP are driving the rowth of the global MFT market further.

The global MFT software and service market is sub-segmented on the basis of verticals into Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, retail, manufacturing, telecommunication, and others (government, energy & utility, and marketing & advertising). In the vertical segment, demand for MFT in the banking, financial service & insurance sub-segment is significantly high as compared to the other sub-segments. This sub-segment is estimated to account for 21.50% value share of the vertical segment by the end of 2025. As per PMR estimates, this segment is projected to expand at a decent CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of software, the global MFT software and service market is sub-segmented into system-centric, people-centric, and extreme file transfer. The system-centric file transfer sub-segment is estimated to account for 71.5% revenue share of the market by 2025 end.

On the basis of service, the global MFT software and service market is sub-segmented into implementation & integration, consulting, and maintenance. The maintenance sub-segment is estimated to account for the highest revenue share of the global market by 2025 end.

The report provides in-depth information about various trends driving each segment and provides analysis and insights about the potential of the MFT software and service market in specific regions. On the basis of regions, the global MFT software and service market is segmented into seven regions. By 2025 end, North America is estimated to dominate the market, accounting for around 50% value share of the global market, followed by Western Europe and APEJ.

Key players in the global MFT software and service market include The Axway Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, CA Technologies Inc., GlobalSCAPE Inc., Wipro Limited, SWIFT, Micro Focus (Attachmate), and Signiant Inc.

