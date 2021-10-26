Military Antenna Market: Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027 | Cobham, Comrod Communication, Eylex Pty, Harris

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Military Antenna – Global”, report covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The “Global Military antenna Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in – depth study of the Military antenna industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Military antenna market with detailed market segmentation by type, frequency, platform, application, and geography. The global military antenna market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Military antenna market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Military antenna market is segmented on the basis of type, frequency, platform, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as Aperture Antennas, Dipole Antennas, Travelling Wave Antennas, Monopole Antennas, Loop Antennas, and Array Antennas. Further, based on frequency, the market is divided into High Frequency, Very High Frequency, Ultra – High Frequency, Super High Frequency, and Extremely High Frequency. Furthermore, on basis of platform, market is segmented as Marine, Ground, and Airborne. Based on application, the Military antenna market is segmented as Communication, Telemetry, Electronic Warfare, Surveillance, Navigation, and SATCOM.

The key players covered in this study:

1.Cobham plc

2. Comrod Communication AS

3. Eylex Pty Ltd.

4. Harris Corporation

5. Hascall-Denke

6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7. Mti Wireless Edge Ltd.

8. Raytheon Company

9. Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co KG

10. Terma A/S

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Military antenna market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Military antenna market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Military antenna market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Force analysis for the Military antenna market.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MILITARY ANTENNA MARKET LANDSCAPE MILITARY ANTENNA MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS MILITARY ANTENNA MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS MILITARY ANTENNA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE MILITARY ANTENNA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FREQUENCY MILITARY ANTENNA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM MILITARY ANTENNA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION MILITARY ANTENNA MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE MILITARY ANTENNA MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

