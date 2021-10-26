Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market Overview and Scope of Worldwide Market Analysis, Services and Solutions and Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market has been valued at US ~$46 billion in the year 2015 which is growing at rapid CAGR of ~19% and expected to reach at US ~$149 billion by the end of forecast period. Next Generation Storage Technology deals with an advanced portfolio of products and solutions which helps to store data across various end-user industries that include IT firms, Automotive Industries, Data Centers and many more. With the increasing file sizes and huge amount of big and unstructured data, IT companies are facing a great deal of problems to deal in the data management. The growing mobility and digitization trend is also fuelling the market growth of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies. However, technological complexity, repair and restore issues, lack of security in cloud are the current challenges which are hampering the market growth.

The Next generation data storage infrastructure offers reliable, faster and cost-effective solution helps them to meet the demands of growing data storage.

Get Free Sample Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1800

The Next Generation Data Storage Technologies can be segmented by type, by memory and by solution. By Type includes- All Flash Arrays, Magnetic Storage, Cloud based storage, Hybrid Storage Arrays, Software Defined Storage (SDS), Optical Storage and others whereas by memory includes- Atomic Scale Magnetic Memory, Phase Change Memory, 3D Chip Memory, Racetrack Memory, Hybrid Memory, Spintronic Memory (MRAM) and others.. The Solution of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market are- Enterprise data storage, Big data storage, Cloud Services, Computing Devices and others.are showing fruitful opportunities for the Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies are Dell Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Development Company (U.S.), Sandisk Corporation (U.S.), Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), Nutanix (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Quantum Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

“Increasing time saving technologies or systems increased adoption of automated systems and smart technologies which is the key trend for this market. Growing demand of online shopping and internet of things especially for enterprises which is influencing industries to invest more in developing Next Generation Data Storage Technologies solution to protect their sensitive data and therefore, America and Asia-pacific countries are taking many initiatives to build strong market of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies in the region “

According to the report, Asia-pacific region is growing due to its growing economy and investment of various foreign companies’ which helps in the growth of Next Generation Data Storage market in the region. Further, the report states the lack of security in cloud and server-based services are the challenge to the market growth.

The Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in upcoming years. The growing demand of data analytics for big data has created the huge requirement for next generation data storage system, which help in storing and fast searching of necessary data efficiently.

Major companies such as Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Sandisk Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., among others are developing next generation data storage technologies to their clients. Next generation data storage infrastructure offers reliable, faster and cost-effective solution that helps the demands of data storage.

Segments:

The Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Memory and Solution. The Type includes- All Flash Arrays, Magnetic Storage, Cloud based storage, Hybrid Storage Arrays, Software Defined Storage (SDS), Optical Storage and others whereas the memory includes- Atomic Scale Magnetic Memory, Phase Change Memory, 3D Chip Memory, Racetrack Memory, Hybrid Memory and others. The Solution of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market are- Enterprise data storage, Big data storage, Cloud Services, Computing Devices and others.

If u have any Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1800

Study Objectives of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Type, Memory, Solution and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market

Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market:

The Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market can be segmented by type, by memory and by solution. By Type includes- All Flash Arrays, Magnetic Storage, Cloud based storage, Hybrid Storage Arrays, Software Defined Storage (SDS), Optical Storage and others whereas by memory includes- Atomic Scale Magnetic Memory, Phase Change Memory, 3D Chip Memory, Racetrack Memory, Hybrid Memory, Spintronic Memory (MRAM) and others. The Solution of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market are- Enterprise data storage, Big data storage, Cloud Services, Computing Devices and others.are showing fruitful opportunities for the Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market.

Market Research Analysis:

Next Generation Storage technologies are used to store and recover information faster and in a more efficient manner. Next Generation Data Storage Technology is an upcoming market wherein increasing need for data storage in small and medium enterprises drives this market. This technology is used in smartphones, PC and laptops to support increasing data storage needs. Changing enterprise industry and high adoption of cloud storage technology is increasing the growth of next generation data storage technologies market.

The growing mobility and digitization trend is also fuelling the market growth of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies. However, technological complexity, repair and restore issues, lack of security in cloud are the current challenges which are hampering the market growth.

TABLE OF CONTENET

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market: By Type

1.3.2 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market: By Memory

1.3.3 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market: By Solution

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

2.4.3 Market Crackdown & Data Triangulation

3 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market: Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Definition

3.1.2 Market Segmentation Of Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market

4 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market, Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Strategies And Developments

4.1.1 Acquisitions

4.1.2 Partnerships & Collaborations

4.1.3 Product Launch

4.1.4 Business Expansion

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Opportunities

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market, By Type

Table 2 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market, By Memory

Table 3 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market, By Solution

Table 4 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market, By Regions

Table 5 North America Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market, By Country

Continued…

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market: By Memory (%)

Figure 4 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market: By Solution (%)

Figure 5 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market: By Region

Continued…

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/next-generation-data-storage-technologies-market-1800

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market: By Memory (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]