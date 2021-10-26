North America Bulletproof Security Glass Market Projected to Lead USD 4,270 Million by the end of 2021

The North America bulletproof security glass market is segmented into end user such as automotive, military, banking & finance, construction and others. Among these segments, banking & finance segment is projected to grasp a remarkable CAGR by the end of 2021. Likely, increasing safety and security concerns among the people is envisioned to flourish the growth of North America bulletproof security glass market. Apart from this, military segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing market of North America bulletproof security glass over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing violent crimes such as robbery, burglary and others in the nation is anticipated to fuel the growth of the UL 752 Level 1 & 2 indoor glass market which is also believed to trigger the overall market of bulletproof security glass in near future.

North America bulletproof security glass market is anticipated to showcase a tremendous CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period i.e. 2014-2021. Moreover, the North America bulletproof security glass market is projected to account exponential sales of USD 4,270 Million by the end of 2021. Additionally, the market is riding on the back of rising concerns for safety and security in financial and healthcare services.

The security level-2 segment by security levels is projected to attain a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, Crimes associated with robberies and burglaries in the U.S. has augmented at rapid pace which further augmented the demand for bullet resistant indoor glass has increased significantly in the previous years. Apart from this, several government regulations and initiatives to ensure the maximum security of the banks and financial institutions is anticipated to foster the growth of the UL 752 level 1 indoor glass market.

Rising Concerns Regarding Safety & Security

Increasing violent crimes such as robbery, burglary and others in the nation is anticipated to fuel the growth of the UL 752 Level 1 & 2 indoor glass market. For instance, as per FBI, violent crimes posted an increase of 3.9 percent in 2015 as compared to 2014. In addition to this, In 2015, 327,374 robberies were reported in U.S. which accounted for a loss of USD 390 Million.

Wide Scale Application

Rising application of these bulletproof glasses in banks and other sectors are anticipated to propel the demand for bullet proof glass market during the forecast period.

Although, rising cost of raw materials is expected to limit the growth of bullet proof glass market. Further, strict government guidelines and standards for the manufacturing of bullet resistant glass enforced by the several councils are anticipated to hamper the growth of the bullet proof glass market.

The report titled “North America Bulletproof Security Glass Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the North America bulletproof security glass market in terms of market segmentation by end user, by application, by security levels and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the North America bulletproof security glass market which includes company profiling of Corning Inc., Schott Glass, RHI AG, Guardian Industries, Apogee Enterprises, Armorcore, Prelco, Saint Gobain Glass, Ross Technology, Dlubak Security Glass Corporation, Bullet Guard Corporation, Insulgard Security Products, Anchor Ventana Glass and PPG Industries. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the North America bulletproof security glass market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

