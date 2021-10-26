Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Key Player Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Nutraceutical Ingredients market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

The term nutraceutical combines two words nutrient (a nourishing food component) and pharmaceutical (a medical drug). A nutraceutical is also known as bioceutical. A nutraceutical is any substance that is a food or part of food which provides health or medical benefits, including the prevention and treatment of disease. Its group of products that are more than food but less than pharmaceuticals. Nutraceutical Ingredient is the substance which provides nutritive value in our diet.

The global players operating in The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market profiled in the report covers: Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Chr. Hansen A/S, DowDuPont Inc., Glanbia plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V.,, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company among others.

Growing demand for fortified food owing to the increasing health consciousness driving the need for nutraceutical ingredients market. Furthermore, increasing incidences of chronic diseases are also projected to influence the nutraceutical ingredients market significantly. Moreover, mandates on food fortification by government organizations worldwide are also anticipated to have a robust impact on the nutraceutical ingredients market. An evolving product based and technological innovations in the nutraceutical ingredients industry is also expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented on the basis of health benefits, type, application and form. Based on health benefits, the market is segmented into cognitive health, gut health, heart health, bone health, immunity, nutrition, weight management and others. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into probiotic, proteins and amino acids, phytochemical & plant extracts, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, prebiotic, carotenoids, minerals and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food, beverages, personal care, animal nutrition, and dietary supplement. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry and liquid.

