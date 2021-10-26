Percutaneous Surgical Systems Market to Register Steady Growth During 2018 – 2028

Percutaneous surgery is a type of procedure done to remove the excess of inner tissue or organs by puncturing the skin with the needle. Percutaneous techniques is most commonly used surgical procedures on bones of the foot and soft tissues. Apart from this it also used in urology to remove stones from kidney. Percutaneous surgery is a minimal invasive procedure which consists of correcting an alternation in the soft tissues and bones of the feet by performing a small incision. Various manufacturers have currently developed percutaneous surgical systems with greater ease of operability and very less invasive procedure. Percutaneous surgery provide better outcomes to patients since it has the potential to reduce postoperative pain and rare wound problems. Percutaneous methods is used to perform many surgical procedures on bones and soft tissues of the forefoot. Recently in 2017, FDA has approved Teleflex’s MiniLap System. Moreover Teleflex’s Percuvance Percutaneous Surgical System has received Clearance from FDA and also approval from CE Mark. Teleflex’s Mini Lap Percutaneous Surgical System with MiniGrip Handle is widely used in various application and also replaced the conventional surgical systems.

The global percutaneous surgical systems is expected to manifest substantial growth in the market owing to less invasive procedure. Moreover, percutaneous surgical systems has less postoperative pain and improved cosmesis, pulmonary function which as a result the percutaneous surgical systems will have significant growth in the market. In addition to this, percutaneous surgical systems uses single incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy, mini-laparoscopic cholecystectomy and natural orifice transluminal endoscopic cholecystectomy. Furthermore with the advancement in technology, percutaneous surgical systems has proven to be safe and realistic alternative in treatment of gallstone diseases. Mini-laparoscopic cholecystectomy (MLC) seems to be a favorable option in reducing incision, eradicating trocars, less scars and reduce postoperative pain. Thus all these factors is likely to drive the percutaneous surgical systems market. However, due to lack of suitable devices and instruments and specific management of postoperative surgeries, percutaneous surgical systems market may have impact in future. Also less ergonomic mini invasive devices is another factor which may restrain the growth of the market.

The global percutaneous surgical systems market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user

Market Segmentation by Surgery Type Invasive Surgery Minimal Invasive Surgery

Market Segmentation by Application Nephrolithotomy Coronary Intervention Endoscopic Gastrostomy Stenosing Tenosynovitis Bunionectomy Others

Market Segmentation by End User Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Others



Geographically, percutaneous surgical systems market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to share highest revenue growth in percutaneous surgical systems market owing to advancement in technology and increase adoption of new devices and equipment is likely to boost the growth of the percutaneous surgical systems market. Europe is expected to stimulate the growth of percutaneous surgical systems market due to increasing percutaneous surgeries and rising healthcare expenditure is likely to propel the growth of the percutaneous surgical systems market. Asia Pacific is also potentially increasing the growth of the percutaneous surgical systems market due to increasing awareness among people about new treatment condition and rising disposable income is likely to drive the growth of percutaneous surgical systems market. Japan also shown to have substantial growth in the percutaneous surgical systems market due to increasing economy and adoption of new technologies is stimulating the growth of percutaneous surgical systems market. Middle East and Africa may have low growth in percutaneous surgical systems market due to lack of proper healthcare infrastructure and less availability of devices and technologies which may hinder the growth of percutaneous surgical systems market.

Some of the key players leading in percutaneous surgical systems market are: Teleflex Incorporated, Mediflex Surgical Products, 3-Dmed, Gynex Corporation, Mock Medical, LLC, Arthrex, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Stryker, Cook Medical.

