Rolldried Starch Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2018 – 2028

Roll-dried starch is prepared by roll dry technique of drying. It is used for a cold manufacturing process. Roll-dried starch provide high performance, additional convenience, dispensability, flexibility etc. Cold manufacturing process needs fast hydration, high tolerance to process and long shelf life. Roll-dried starches are produced by spray-cooking technology. Roll-dried starches are used in food and beverages industry to provide texture to the food products like powders, sauces, desserts, snacks etc. Roll-dried starch is used in food, pharmaceuticals, and the cosmetic industry. Roll drying is the process in which product is dried on a rotating roller that is heated from inside to remove water content from the product. Reduction of water content increases the shelf life of the product. Roll-dried starch market is used to make various products to increase their shelf life. It is also used in frozen foods.

Roll-Dried Starch Demand in Food, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetic Market is Increases Which Drives Roll-Dried Starch Market:

Consumer prefers convenience food due to their busy lifestyle. Roll-dried starch are used to make conventional food to increase their shelf life, give them texture and increase their nutritional value. Roll-dried starch is used to maintain food quality which prevent convenient food from damaging while transportation and storage. Roll-dried starch is used in baby food as well. It is important to provide toddlers and infants which is safe and nutritive. Roll-dried starch is used in the bakery industry. People are more concerned about their health so they preferred low fat and sugar products which is the driving force for Roll-dried starch in the bakery industry. Roll-dried starch are an abundant source of protein and energy.

It is also used for coatings, meat products, frozen foods etc. Roll-dried starch not only used in the food industry but also in the paper industry. It is used as binder in paper industry which provides high strength and better quality to the papers. It has a binding property which useful in the paper industry. Roll-dried starch is produced by corn or wheat flour. As corn and wheat flour is easily available, it is convenient for industries to use it. It can be made by potato, corn, wheat, maize and other sources such as arrowroot, tapioca etc.

Global Roll-Dried Starch: Market Segmentation

On the Basis of Sources, the Global Roll-Dried Starch Market Has Been Segmented as:

Potato

Corn

Wheat flour

Maize

Others (e.g. Arrowroot, rice, tapioca, etc.)

On the Basis of End Uses, the Global Roll-Dried Starch Market Has Been Segmented as:

Food industry

Instant desserts

Instant food powders

Instant pie fillings

Instant sauces

Extruded snacks

Spices and seasonings

Cosmetic industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Others (e.g. Sports drinks, paper industry, textile industry, etc.)

On the Basis of Function, the Global Roll-Dried Starch Market Has Been Segmented as:

Food thickeners

Stabilizers

Emulsifiers

Texturizers

Improved viscosity and spread

Others (e.g. Binders)

Global Roll-Dried Starch Market: Key Participants

Some of the global key market players are Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Grain Processing Corporation, S A Pharmachem Pvt Ltd, Karandikars Cashell Private Limited, Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd., Galam, Crest Cellulose, Visco Starch, Mesa Foods LLC., Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients, Buhler AG, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., Cornejo gmbh, Bunge North America, Inc. Etc and others.