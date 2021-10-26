Roofing Underlying Materials Market Research Report 2019: Demand Growth Rate, Growth Factors and Investment Opportunities Worldwide

Roofing Underlying Materials Market (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Roofing Underlying Materials Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Roofing Underlying Materials Market standing and Trend Report 2013-2024 offers a comprehensive analysis on Roofing Underlying Materials business, standing on the readers’ viewpoint, delivering elaborate market information and penetrating insights.

About Roofing Underlying Materials:

A roofing underlying materials is the layer of waterproofing material that goes on your roof. It’s laid under the shingles or roofing materials as the last line of defense against inclement weather. More commonly known as “felt paper,” roof underlayment is mainly a roll of paper or fiberglass that is covered by asphalt and other waterproofing materials.

Major Key Players Analysed in the Roofing Underlying Materials Market Research Report are:

To begin with, the report elaborates the Global Roofing Underlying Materials overview various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are given. Present day status of the Roofing Underlying Materials Market in key regions is stated and industry policies and news are analysed. For each region, market size and end users are analysed as well as segment markets by types, applications and companies. The Global Roofing Underlying Materials market analysis is provided for major regions as follows: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest APAC, Latin America

The residential segment is currently the biggest contributor to the global market for roofing underlying materials. The residential segment accounted for a market share of almost 56.61% in the international market in the year 2016. In terms of product type, the segment of Modified Asphalt Roofing Underlying accounted for a share of over 49.5% in terms of revenue in the global market in 2016. This segment is also expected to remain the dominant product segment from 2016 to 2022.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of roofing underlying materials, with a consumption market share nearly 51.21% in 2016. The second place is North America; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share 19.69% in 2016. Europe’s market share is slightly smaller than North America. In the future, Middle East and Africa and South America are also expected to show a healthy growth and will benefit from overall developments in the residential construction segment.

The worldwide market for Roofing Underlying Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 35200 million US$ in 2024, from 25900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Roofing Underlying Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Roofing Underlying Materials Market Types:

Asphalt-Saturated Felt Roofing Underlying

Modified Asphalt Roofing Underlying

Non-bitumen Synthetic Roofing Underlying Roofing Underlying Materials Market Applications:

Residential