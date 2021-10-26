Sunflower Ingredients Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2028- Persistence Market Research2018 – 2028

Sunflower ingredients are good for health as it is very nutritious. There are many health benefits of sunflower ingredients. It contains essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Sunflower seeds are classified into 3 types on the basis of their levels of monounsaturated, saturated, and polyunsaturated fats: linoleic, highly oleic, and nusun. Sunflower ingredients can use to prevent diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, depression etc. sunflower ingredients can be used as an alternative for nuts as it is very tasty and healthy. Sunflower ingredients are used in cereals, snack bars, trail mixes, and baked goods. There are many products which are made by sunflowers such as roasted/salted in-shell and kernel, a variety of flavored kernels, sunflower butter or paste, sunflower meal, sunflower bits, and coated sunflower kernels. Roasted and salted sunflower kernel is used in many food products and can have as filler. Sunflower butter is used as a substitute for peanut butter as some people are allergic to it. When the oil is extracted from sunflower seeds, sunflower meal is produced as a by-product. So overall there are many products which are made by sunflower ingredients. Sunflower kernels are a cost-effective way to ad taste, texture and eye appeal to a variety of baked foods such as biscuits, bread, cake etc. Sunflower ingredients are also used in snacks, roasted nut mixes.

Health Benefits of Sunflower are the Driving Force for Sunflower Ingredients Market:

There are many health benefits of sunflower ingredients. Sunflower seeds, oil, butter, meal, feed are some of the products made by sunflower ingredients. Sunflower kernels are used in snacks, baked products, cereals etc. Sunflower oil is also used in daily life. The trend for health bits is going on. Sunflower kernel is used in healthy food to add taste to it. Sunflower seeds are a great source of vitamin C, which helps in preventing cardiovascular disease. It contains phytosterols which help to reduce cholesterol in the blood. The content of dietary fiber is high in the sunflower seeds which helps to cure constipation.

Sunflower ingredients also contain antioxidants like vitamin E, selenium, and copper which reduces cellular damage often leads to prevent cancer. It also contains magnesium which necessary for strong bones. Sunflower ingredients also lead to preventing depression. Sunflower ingredients contain tryptophan, an essential amino acid that helps produce serotonin. When serotonin is released in bodies, it relieves tension, calms the brain and promotes relaxation which leads to lessening the chances of depression.

Sunflower Ingredients Market: Segmentation

On the Basis of Nature, Global Sunflower Ingredient Market is segmented into-

Organic sunflower ingredient

Conventional sunflower ingredient

On the Basis of a Product Type of Seeds, Global Sunflower Ingredient Market segmented into –

Oil-seed

Non-oil seeds

On the Basis of End Uses, Global Sunflower Ingredient Market is segmented into –

Food Manufacturers Baked Goods Edible Oil Roasted nut mixes

Animal Feed Ruminant Poultry Birds Pet animals

Pharmaceuticals

Household

Industrial application

On the Basis of Region, Global Sunflower Ingredient Market is segmented into –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Emerging Countries

Global Sunflower Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global sunflower ingredients market include: sunopta Inc, Adams Group, Bunge, Cargill, NOW Foods, The J.M Smucker Company, Now Foods, Nutiva, EFKO Group, Catania Spagna, Viva Labs, Aryan International, Daabon Organic, Dasanxiang, Henan Lvda etc. , Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Dean Foods Company, Armor Proteins, Gelita Group,Kerry Ingredients Inc., Burcon nutrascience, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, George Weston Foods Fonterra, Shansong Biological, Solbar, Charotar Casein, Scoular, Omega Protein, Arla Foods, Glanbia, Dean Foods and others.