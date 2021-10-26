Travel Retail Market to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2027 | Key Players: Aer Rianta International cpt, China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd., Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas

The Insight Partners reports titled “Travel Retail Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Travel Retail market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Travel retail is a worldwide industry selling goods to international travelers. Sales in travel retail shops are accepted from the payment of certain local or national taxes and excise duties. It is generally with the requirement that the goods are only sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Products that can be sold by travel retail differ by jurisdiction and different rules which is based on import allowance restrictions, excise duty calculations and other aspects. Airports provide the majority of such sales globally. Travel retail is available at border shops, onboard aircraft during international flights, cruise & ferry shops on vessels in international waters, at some international railway stations and for the provisioning of ships sailing in international waters.

The global players operating in The Travel Retail Market profiled in the report covers: Aer Rianta International cpt, China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd., Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas, Inc., Gebr. Heinemann se & co.kg, Lagardère Group, Lotte Hotels and Resorts, LVMH Moët Hennessy, The King Power International Group, THE SHILLA DUTY FREE

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Travel Retail products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Travel Retail products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Travel Retail products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Travel Retail products market in these regions.

The global travel retail market is segmented on the basis of product type and channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into perfumes & cosmetics, food confectionery & catering, wine & spirits, luxury goods, tobacco, electronics and others. On the basis of the channel the market is segmented into airports, cruise liners, railway stations and border down-town & hotel shops.

