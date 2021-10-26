Video-as-a-Service Market is Projected to grow at CAGR of 30.40% till 2022 | Interoute Communication, Polycom, Adobe Systems, Huawei Technologies, Avaya, Vidyo, Bluejeans Network

Video-as-a-Service includes recordings, archiving, multipoint High Definition Bridging (HD), call Production, endpoint management, and White-glove concierge services. Usually, consumers buy these via per-port flat rate or through a pay-as-u-go model. Some providers offer a hybrid model. It acts as a good alternative for the businesses who are not having experts, budget, and good infrastructure. Video as a Service is a fully managed visual communication solution that provides features including call production, endpoint management, multi-point high definition bridging, white-glove concierge services, recording and archiving. Video as a Service is a good alternative for businesses that may not have the infrastructure, expertise, budget or desire to support corporate video conferencing services. ncreasing use of internet and increasing number of online video streaming websites are major factors driving growth of the global video on demand market. In addition, factors such as time-shifting view, consumer reach, and best possible experience are also driving demand for video on demand in the market globally.

Video as a service is a visual communication service that offers aspects such as calling, recording, archiving, and endpoint management. Video as a service is a simple and reliable substitute for businesses that do not have the desire or currently do not have the budget or infrastructure to adapt corporate video communication services. Several aspects of global video as a service such as the growing demand for cloud computing such as cloud based video services, low cost of ownership and the growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) are boosting the market. On the other hand, security and privacy concerns for the video content and the high cost of video creation and validity can restrain the overall growth rate of the global video as a service market.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Cisco Systems, Interoute Communication, Polycom, Adobe Systems, Huawei Technologies, Avaya, Vidyo, Bluejeans Network, AVI-SPL

Video-as-a-Service Market 2022 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions.

