VR Software Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

VR software is used to create immersive 3D environments that could be used for training or product prototyping. Additionally, immercive and interctive VR environments are often used in entertainment industry
In 2018, the global VR Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global VR Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VR Software development in United States, Europe and China.
key players
Istaging
Axonom Powertrak
Cupix
Viar
IrisVR
Briovr
Techviz
Unigine
Phenomatics Virtual Reality Software
Worldviz
Virtalis
ESI Group
XVR Simulation
EON Reality
High Fidelity
Mirra
Arcadia Augmented Reality
Smartvizs
Imaginate
Mind & Idea Fly
Vr-On
Autodesk
Illogic
Vrdirect
Mindmaze
Dancingmind
Inspace XR
segment by Type
Basic（$50-150 User/month）
Standard(（$150-225 User/month）)
Senior（$225-350/User/month）
segment by Application
Automotive
Medical
Real Estate
Oil and Gas
Entertainment
Industrial
Other
segment by Regions/Countries
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
